A Chiloquin man died Monday night after a head-on collision near milepost 275 on Highway 97, according to Oregon State Police.
Norman Shell, 75, was driving northbound when he veered his Hyundai into the southbound lane and struck Natalie Carlson, 50, of Glendale, Oregon, according to OSP.
Shell is believed to have had a medical event just prior to the crash.
Both Shell and Carlson were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Shell was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Emergency and law enforcement personnel first responded to the scene of the crash at approximately 5:57 p.m. Monday.
Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Department, Klamath County Fire District No. 1, and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene of the collision.