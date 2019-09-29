Chiloquin snapped a 14-14 halftime tie and went on to a 42-30 Mountain Valley League football victory over North Lake Friday in a game played at Mazama High School.
Seneca Hescock scored three touchdowns for the Panthers, who return to league play next Friday at Bonanza. Aiden Miller tacked on a pair of touchdowns for Chiloquin, while Jade Hamilton scored one time.
Butte Valley 32, Dunsmuir 6
DORRIS — Butte Valley took a 26-0 halftime lead in a six-player football game Friday and posted a 32-6 victory over Dunsmuir. The two teams agreed to play with six players since Dunsmuir has limited numbers of players.
Matthew Rodriguez threw touchdown passes to Carlos Amparo and Trevor Allen for the Bulldogs, while Allen, Brandon Hensley and Kyler Hensley all rushed for touchdowns. Both Hensley touchdowns came on runs of 50 or more yards.
Butte Valley travels to Happy Camp next Friday.
Bonanza 2, Prospect 0
PROSPECT — Prospect forfeited its Friday Mountain Valley League football game to Bonanza. No other details on the reason for the forfeit were available.
Late Thursday Reports
Girls Soccer
Klamath Union 3, Phoenix 2
Aubrey Say scored twice, while Lottie Preston scored off an assist from Ana Mendez, as Klamath Union posted a 3-2 win at home over Phoenix as both teams opened their Skyline Conference girls soccer season.
KU coach Beth Narramore credited the defense for playing well together as the Pelicans handed Phoenix its first loss of the season.