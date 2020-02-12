With about one-quarter of Chiloquin Elementary down with Influenza, the school will close Thursday and Friday, according to an announcement from Klamath County School District.
Classes will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18 following the President’s Day holiday.
Staff have provided cleaning and disinfectant protocols over the past two weeks. Students have also been sent home with fliers for their parents/guardians about how to prevent illness.
Children with the following symptoms should remain at home: Fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, vomiting, nasty cough, diarrhea, or headaches/body aches.