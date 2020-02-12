Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Chiloquin TAPP
Chiloquin Elementary students arrive at school on a Monday morning.

 Samantha Tipler Klamath County School District

With about one-quarter of Chiloquin Elementary down with Influenza, the school will close Thursday and Friday, according to an announcement from Klamath County School District.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18 following the President’s Day holiday.

Staff have provided cleaning and disinfectant protocols over the past two weeks. Students have also been sent home with fliers for their parents/guardians about how to prevent illness.

Children with the following symptoms should remain at home: Fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, vomiting, nasty cough, diarrhea, or headaches/body aches.

