Kids play in fountain

Children play in the fountain at the Portland waterfront last summer. A new report says the number of children in Oregon experiencing anxiety and depression increased by 40% from 2016 to 2020.

 Oregon Public Broadcasting

Anxiety and depression among children across the country increased significantly during the pandemic, and even more so among children in Oregon, according to a study from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The foundation is a national charitable organization that releases new information about child welfare through an annual report called Kids Count Data Book. Its newest edition, released Monday, outlines and ranks children’s wellness across 16 factors by state.

Tags

Recommended for you