There will be no lack of quality talent on display when Oregon Tech hosts the Cascade Collegiate Conference softball tournament that gets underw ay at 9 a.m. Friday at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium.
Second-seeded Southern Oregon enters the double-elimination tournament with a 46-10 record, and is led by senior Riley Donovan, who leads the league in batting (.503), home runs (17) and runs batted in (83).
Teammate Cayla Willliams is second in batting (.484) and, as a pitcher, has the league’s top earned-run average (1.50).
The Raiders lead the conference, as a team, in batting, runs per game, home runs and stolen bases.
Oregon Tech, the tournament’s top seed via its regular-season league title, enters with a 43-10 record, and is second as a team in batting, runs per game and home runs. The Hustlin’ Owls have the league’s best ERA and are the top fielding team in the six-team competition.
OIT senior Sarah Abramson leads the league with 202 strikeouts and is closing in on a pair of potential Cascade College Conference milestones, for pitching victories and strikeouts.
Jayce Seavert is second with 12 home runs and fifth with 46 RBIs.
Kennedy Jantzi is fourth in home runs (11) and second in RBIs (58).
Tech’s other pitcher, McKenzie Staub, is fourth with 102 strikeouts.
The Hustlin’ Owls have a chance to move up well on the career list for wins. Their 43 wins are best all-time, and four shy of the single-season record set one year ago with 48 when Tech finished second in the NAIA World Series behind SOU.
Eastern Oregon will bring a 39-13 record into the tournament as the No. 3 seed, while The College of Idaho is 37-13 and the fourth seed. The University of British Columbia (20-18) and Corban University (19-33) are the fifth and sixth seeds, respectively.
The tournament winner earns the league’s second automatic berth to the NAIA national tournament, May 16-18 at 10 campus sites around the country, including Oregon Tech. If Tech wins this weekend’s tournament, the second-place team would get the national tournament berth.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference, for the first time, will have two host schools in the tournament, with Oregon Tech (fourth in the most recent national poll) and Southern Oregon (eighth).
Eastern Oregon enters the weekend ranked No. 15, while The College of Idaho is No. 20.
Tech talk
• Oregon Tech, the defending tournament champion, seeks its fifth tournament title. Its others came in 2006, 2011 and 2012. Tech’s regular season title is its 17th, but first since 2015.
• Tickets are $5 per day for adults, $3 for seniors, military with proper identification and children, with OIT students and staff admitted free with proper identificaton.
• An expanded concession stand will be available.
N The Hustlin’ Owls are 17-1 at home this season and could set a single-season record for home-field victories over the weekend. Last year’s team was 19-5 at home, while the 2015 finished with an 18-4 mark at home.
• Among the other teams to receive votes in this week’s national poll are William Jessup and Vanguard, OIT opponents over the first two weekends of the season.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus of the Herald & News, and has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.