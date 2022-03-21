Oregon Tech's No. 1-ranked Sarah Abramson was named the WVT Laboratory Softball Pitcher of the Week for the second time this year. Abramson, a senior pitcher from Milwaukie, Ore., was dominant in the circle in the Owls’ four-game sweep of No. 3-ranked College of Idaho.
Softball Player: Owls' No. 1-ranked Jayce Seavert was named the WVT Laboratory Softball Player of the Week. Seavert is a freshman second baseman from La Grande, Ore.
Baseball Pitcher: Oregon Tech’s Patrick Arman was named the WVT Laboratory Baseball Pitcher of the Week for the second time this year. Arman is a sophomore, right-handed pitcher from Santa Clarita, Calif.
Baseball Player: No. 3-ranked Lewis-Clark State College’s Aidan Nagle was named the WVT Laboratory Baseball Player of the Week. Nagle is a senior outfielder from Santa Rosa, Calif.
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field, Track Athlete: College of Idaho’s Sage Martin was named the WVT Laboratory Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week. Martin is a sophomore from Meridian, Idaho.
Field athlete: Southern Oregon University’s Abi Stevens was named the WVT Laboratory Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week. Stevens is a freshman from West Allis, Wisc.
Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Track Athlete: Multnomah University’s Daniel Dixon was named the WVT Laboratory Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week. Dixon is a freshman from Dallas.
Field Athlete: Eastern Oregon University’s Darrian Walker was named the WVT Laboratory Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week. Walker is a senior from Emmett, Idaho.
Women’s Golfer : Lewis-Clark State College’s Deana Caruso was named the WVT Laboratory Women’s Golfer of the Week. Caruso is a junior from Pomeroy, Wash.
Men’s Golfer: Lewis-Clark State College’s Kristof Panke was named the WVT Laboratory Men’s Golfer of the Week. Panke is a freshman from Davenport, Wash.