PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii — It is increasingly difficult to be awestruck these days. Once upon a time, seeing the beauty of a watercolor sunset, a cascading waterfall, the ocean’s surge on a seaside cliff, a spring-fed creek, a snow-dusted evergreen forest, a blackwater river, immense rock formations rising from the desert or morning dew on a tender flower would evoke a sense of awe at our first experience with each particular fragment of God.
No longer is that the case.
Thanks to Instagram and its spiritual predecessors, witnessing unbelievable beauty is no longer a special occurrence; it’s everywhere. From world-class beaches to the world-class bodies peopling them, those alive today get a chance to glimpse the best the world has to offer on a daily basis. So much beauty all of the time was at first magical. I remember watching a particular screensaver shift on the television in a conference room from one fantastical location to the next, fondly remembering the ones I’d been to like Lake Bled, Slovenia, and Hallstatt, Austria, and dreamily imagining the others like Fiji and the statue of Cristo Redentor in Brazil. These curated images of the most beautiful places on earth captivated me at first, but with time, eventually became just another screensaver. We drink in all this beauty with our eyes and imagine being there and experiencing it ourselves in first person until one day, numb to its majesty, we don’t.
Hidden
Though these images are in such high definition that they peer into the uncanny valley, they are still just a simulacrum, a cheap substitute for the real thing. Despite being overwhelmed by beauty to the point of desensitization, every now and then, I’ll find something so beautiful that it speaks to me.
While in Kauai last year, one beach gave me pause.
Like much of the Hawaiian Islands, wealthy outsiders have come in and corrupted the natural essence of the island of Kauai. It’s still a vibrant greenspace, but condos, golf courses and fences have carved up the ancestral home of native Hawaiians and destroyed much of this spiritual paradise. Yet, wildness persists.
A friend had recommended a remote beach with a steep grade to the sand, rocky cliffs, reefs and submerged outcroppings sheltering the area from the severe winds that relentlessly pummel Kauai’s west side. He told me it was a long hike, but he failed to mention it was downright treacherous. I arrived during the heavy rains of winter and found myself walking five or 10 minutes before coming to a gate across the trail with the sign “Road Closed — Trail Unsafe.”
So naturally, I pressed on. I figured it would keep the tourists away and give me privacy.
Well, it did keep a lot of tourists away, and I can see why. The extremely steep trail was snot-slick with mud, and I was laden with fishing gear, so I was forced to shed my flip-flops and go barefoot. Roots vein the mud but without the long, filthy ropes that line the half-mile trail as it drops hundreds of feet from the pavement above to the water below, I certainly wouldn’t have made it down with any semblance of my pride intact.
When my feet traded mud for sand, I found a family of four lounging on the beach. I nodded and made my way to the opposite end of the beach to fish.
The fishing wasn’t great by Hawaiian standards; I caught few species and nothing large. I did, however, catch and release half a dozen of Hawaii’s state fish, the Humuhumunukunukuapua'a or wedgetail triggerfish. I’d caught this fish plenty of times before, but something about catching the essence of Hawaii in a place that (I’d imagine) is the unspoiled essence of Hawaii took me back to the days before solid state graphics and digital cameras and Instagram to a time when the sublimity of nature was still something capable of dropping your jaw in humbled appreciation. It was the most beautiful beach I’ve ever seen, and I made sure to appreciate the scenery even as I appreciated the fishing.
You might be able to figure it out on your own, but I won’t outright tell you where this beach is because these last vestiges of the unspoiled deserve to remain that way. Some secrets deserve to remain hidden.
