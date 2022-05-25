CABO SAN LUCAS, Baja California Sur, Mexico — Andrew Zimmern, host of the television series “Bizarre Foods” famously said, “Please be a traveler, not a tourist. Try new things, meet new people, and look beyond what’s right in front of you. Those are the keys to understanding this amazing world we live in.”
Had Zimmern accompanied me on my first trip to Cabo San Lucas, he would’ve been absolutely heartbroken. Tourists of the worst variety had overtaken the city, and I wasn’t sure if revulsion or anger would win out in my mind.
I’d spent most of my trip to Baja California Sur in and around San Jose Del Cabo, the quieter city more famous for its incredible food, budding art scene, Old Mexico architecture and fishing tournaments than the binge drinking, wild parties and rampant commercialism of Cabo San Lucas. Nonetheless, my research convinced me I needed a day in the latter to explore the marina for exotic species of fish I hadn’t found further north. Besides, it’s not often you can visit a place that shares your name.
Marina
After finding parking at the edge of the marina, I filled a plastic bag with shrimp, stuffed it in my pocket with a small pair of scissors, two extra sabikis and a couple of quarter-ounce weights. Entering the throng of humanity, I began walking the massive marina with my ultralight combo in hand.
Hundreds of shops rim the marina, with restaurants, fishing charters, whalewatching tours, scuba diving trips, hikes, historical city walks, souvenirs, clothing, ice cream and candy shops making up the bulk of the legitimate business and all catcalling to the obvious visitors as they walk by. Sly drug dealers, pimps, club promoters and smugglers offer all manner of shadier products and services in plain view of the private security and police officers patrolling on foot.
Only during the EuroCup in Lisbon, Portugal, was I offered drugs more times in one day, but that was not the temptation that worried me. No, it was a harbor full of fish. Though some of the docks had signs saying “No Fishing from Dock,” there was no signage banning fishing elsewhere in the marina. Still, I wanted to be careful and not draw attention. So I traveled light and threw a few casts in each area, trying to sightfish the handful of fish I saw making conversation with security guards in areas I wasn’t sure about so as to avoid appearing guilty. I caught fish almost every cast, but they were mostly small damselfishes, species common everywhere in warmer waters.
As I skirted the edge of the marina, I watched drunken fistfights. I saw a pair of frat boys harass a Mexican waitress just enough to make me step in and ask them to leave. They sized me up and walked away muttering racial slurs.
One American salesman followed me for nearly 200 yards, at first trying to sell me half a day of marlin fishing then changing gears and trying to find me companionship for the evening when I told him I’d already been on three boats that week. I was particularly horrified when he told me “age doesn’t matter here,” and I told him to get out of my face, or I’d find the police.
As I took a break to grab something to drink, I watched a Canadian tourist brag about leaving a toonie as a tip on a $50 USD bill and saying “That’s way more than she makes from Mexican customers anyway.”
One visiting Karen scolded a hostess for not speaking English better in a country where Karen was the visitor, and the official language was Spanish.
A part of my soul died there in Cabo as I watched these events unfold. I love my country, but there have been few occasions where I’ve been more embarrassed to be an American than I was that day in Cabo.
Solace
With deafening music emanating from the party barges, I finally made my way around one side of the marina. I fished the jetty and caught a few more damselfishes before pulling up something new, a porehead blenny. The music triggered a headache, so I pressed north along the popular beach to a small, rocky outcropping pounded by the lapping surf. Wading out, I made it to a solid vantage point with a great view of the beach, marina and jetties alike. I landed one more new species, the bumphead damselfish, before running out of bait. This fish has the stoic profile of an Eastern Island head, and it’s unmistakable.
I restocked my bait and fished my way around the other side of the marina. Country music proved right, and everything got hotter as the sun went down. The music was louder, the lights all turned on and the revelry intensified, music punctuated only by the period shattering of glass.
Though I hadn’t seen another person fishing all day, at the end of the south jetty, I joined half a dozen locals who’d beat me to the spot. They were using large hooks, most at the end of handlines, while I used small hooks baited with shrimp. I caught fish on every cast. After releasing two or three, a guy behind me gestured towards the Panamic sergeant (a common damselfish) in my hand.
“Por comer?” I asked.
“Si!” he enthusiastically replied.
I shrugged, asking “Tiene usted una bucket?” in my pitiful Spanglish. No, he didn’t have a bucket, but he found a large cardboard box. I began filling it with fish. After the sun went down, the bite died, but I’d made new friends by bribing them with two dozen fish the size of bluegills.
I knew I couldn’t really apologize for the classless tourists, but I hoped maybe a few fish helped show that there are still American travelers out there who appreciate the chance to taste another culture.
