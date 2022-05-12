WOLF LAKE, Ind.— In the words of television’s Michael Scott on "The Office," “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”
On (Dunder-Mifflin) paper, I don’t really give credence to any of the common superstitions that drive certain American traditions, but in practice, maybe I should, given what happened one summer in the black of night.
Brakes
The cat materialized out of the liquid dark, spilling onto the remote road ahead of me, and I slammed on my brakes, sliding ever so slightly on the damp pavement. I didn't want a black cat to cross my path, but neither did I want a gray cat or a tabby to cross it. I just don’t like cats — especially suicidal ones that materialize like demons out of the night. That cat was the closest thing to a ghost I’d seen in the ethereal mists at the edge of the great Mississippi River, and while I don’t believe in ghosts, I don’t believe in spirits, either, so I couldn’t blame alcohol for the apparitions.
Besides, I was on a metaphysical quest, driving to a remote part of southern Indiana near the ominously-named Wolf Lake, in the midst of Trail of Tears State Forest. I didn’t dwell on the names of my surroundings, instead keeping my eyes glued to the road in the unfathomable depth of the moonless black.
Rain
I could taste the humidity in the air and knew rain was not far away.
As a self-respecting Oregonian, I don’t use umbrellas, so there’s no risk of opening one indoors, but I also had no intention of getting soaked trying to catch tiny fish in a forgotten swamp.
Rain wasn’t my real enemy, though; that would be exhaustion. I’d been on the go for almost two months, and despite doing what I love (fishing) all day, every day, the unrelenting pace had put cracks at the edge of my psyche. I was jumping at shadows and struggling to stay awake during the day.
On Black Friday almost a decade ago, I started to doze off driving out of town for a shopping spree. I recovered before we seriously wrecked, but I did clip a roadside reflector that snapped off my mirror. I’d love to attribute my subsequent bad luck to that incident, but I was unlucky before it happened, so I have to take some responsibility.
This time, I was all alone, and I refused to doze off. I needed both mirrors for the long drive home, so I turned up the volume of my music and focused.
Fourteen minutes away. No, thirteen. Uh oh.
I’d taken my whole trip step-by-step, and I had climbed to new heights as an angler. My success had been gradual, and I’d built the scaffolding for my trip for months prior to departure, never walking under a ladder en route, but mainly due to the impracticality of that for someone of my height.
Swamp
I arrived at the swamp without further incident. The swamp was something out of a fantasy novel, with oil-black water jutting up to the road on both sides, hiding untold secrets beneath the depths.
The miasma of smells, the swirling clouds of insects and a cacophony of swamp beasts put me on edge before I even had my headlamp on.
I was microfishing for several tiny, swamp-dwelling fish, and I was using an appropriately tiny bait. As I lowered my tiny piece of worm to my first target, suspended in the beam of my headlamp, an impossibly large spider strode across the surface of the water and wrapped all eight of its monstrous legs around my bait. I don’t think I’ve ever jumped so high in my life. For the next hour, phantom creepy-crawlies tickled my neck and hands and bare legs. Thankfully, spiders removed from play, the central mudminnow took my bait on the second drop, and I had a new species.
I crept along the flooded grasses, suddenly cognizant of the eight-legged freaks lurking all around me. Avoiding the spiders, I managed to catch several starhead topminnows, warmouth sunfish and a single pirate perch — a strange little fish known best for having its anus in its throat. You’re welcome for the visual.
On several occasions, I saw massive gar and bowfin flee at the touch of my light, splashing and disturbing the unsettling calm of the flooded forest.
An apparition appeared in the distance and morphed into a raccoon. I shook my head, telling myself to keep my head, even as I could feel my sanity slipping.
I put my bait in the face of a tiny chain pickerel, hunched over the water and very off-balance. Naturally, it was at that very moment that a screech owl decided to shriek like a banshee. I was caught off guard and fell face-first into the lukewarm swill. I caught myself with an outstretched hand. It sank into the warm mud and released a bubble of gas from whatever was decomposing in it just as something with way too many legs wriggled over my submerged hand. I gagged for so many reasons.
The time to call it was night, and I listened to the inertia of the moment, wiping off my soiled hands, loading up my car and deciding I’d rather face black cats than swamp creatures.
For similar stories, read the author’s book, “Fishing Across America” which is available for preorder now at https://bit.ly/3MKucLp. Sign up for every single CaughtOvgard column at www.patreon.com/CaughtOvgard. Read more for free at caughtovgard.com; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com. Thank you for your continued support of local journalism.