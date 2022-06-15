Sawdust speckled Gary Spallino's arms and T-shirt while his sunglasses reflected a big pile of wooden scraps. Behind him was his latest project, carved from the stump of an old spruce tree. An eagle stood perched at the top, while a bear emerged from the base of the trunk. On the side hung a beehive.
“I’ve always ran a saw, so it’s just kind of a natural fit,” Spallino said.
The eagle, the bear, and the beehive are all part of single creation, sculpted from the wood in the yard of a Klamath Falls home. Spallino’s tool of choice is a chainsaw, and he traveled from Medford at the request of Krystal Perkins, the homeowner. Perkins said that Spallino’s presence has drawn attention around her house, especially as cars drive past.
“They’ll go to the stop sign, then they’ll hit reverse and back all the way up to talk to us,” she said.
Spallino has been to Klamath Falls before, just as he’s been all around the state turning logs, stumps and old pieces of wood into striking works of art.
His experience with a chainsaw started with his career as a timber faller 25 years ago. One day, he was inspired by a friend’s chainsaw art and so decided to try it himself. With no experience or training as a sculptor, he carved a 2-foot-tall bear.
He sold it for $50.
More importantly, he found a new passion. It didn’t take long before Spallino began working full time doing chainsaw art. Five years ago after he moved to Medford, the business really took off.
Spallino credits his fiancee, Lucy, for conquering the logistical challenges that come with running his business. She does the advertising, the social media presence and the customer service, helping it all to run smoothly while he focuses on his art.
While he often carves animals and totems, Spallino is happy to do any kind of sculpture requested by the client.
“I tend to like the first attempt at something the best,” he said. “The new stuff, the off-the-wall kind of stuff is kind of fun to carve.”
Spallino has encountered plenty of unique requests, including an 18-foot dragon emerging from a castle, a bust of the Marvel character Venom, a life-sized sculpture of Bigfoot for a storefront, and recently, a sculpture of Ms. Pac-Man, which he decided to research for inspiration.
“I did mine like the cartoon-character style, so she has legs and boots and arms,” Spallino said.
Frequently, however, clients won’t have an idea of what they want, which Spallino described as more challenging because he doesn’t want to disappoint his clients by sculpting something outside of their tastes.
“That’s when I get really nervous,” he said.
In cases like these, he often relies on wildlife, such as eagles, bears and owls.
Nerves, however, are an ongoing part of the process.
Early in his career, Spallino refused projects because he didn’t think he was skilled enough. Since then, his confidence has improved, but the anxiety remains.
“You pull up to somebody’s yard and they have a tree that they planted 40 years ago and they want you to carve something, and I kind of get nervous," he said. "I just want it to be right because you only get one shot.”
To calm his nerves and cultivate creativity, Spallino listens to music when he carves, often rotating between epic film scores and classic rock music from bands such as Def Leppard and Metallica. The music inspires him to create, and a positive mindset helps him to keep at it day to day.
“I love to be able to make stuff,” he said.