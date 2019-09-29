Carroll College had two quality chances to score Saturday, and did so both times as the Saints handed Oregon Tech its first men’s soccer loss of the season, 2-0, on the OIT soccer field.
“We didn’t click quickly enough to convert (its chances),” OIT captain Brennan Gazdik said after Tech fell to 2-1 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, and 5-1-2 on the season.
“It was frustrating to come back and take a loss,” he said after Tech had knocked off the University of Providence Friday.
Carroll, meanwhile, was coming off its first league loss of the season, having dropped a decision Friday at Southern Oregon.
Paolo Georgiades had two nice efforts to set up both Carroll goals, one in each half.
Just 13½ minutes into the match on a frigid, wind-whipped field, his header in front of the OIT net allowed Rory Bloy to score, after Tech goalkeeper Mitchell Jillson fell to the ground trying to stop the centering pass.
Then, with fewer than five minutes to play, after OIT had twice hit the crossbar and had several other shots blocked, Georgiades found an open Santiago Morazzani.
The latter then decked the OIT defense and scored against a diving Jillson to seal the victory for the Saints, now 3-1 in the league.
“We were unlucky to not connect,” Gazdik said.
The loss came after one of the best starts the Hustlin’ Owls have had in the history of their men’s soccer program, and came one match before Tech takes its toughest trip of the season.
OIT travels to Billings, Mont., to face Rocky Mountain College Friday against the only conference team currently in the top 25 in the most recent NAIA national poll.
“The boys didn’t put together a performance good enough to sweep the weekend” coach Brandon Porter told OIT sports information director Mike Garrard, “but this game definitely provided us with good topics to address before we head to Montana.
“I’m confident they will respond appropriately and continue to get the points we need (in the standings) and focus on each game ahead of us,” he said.
“We just have to comeback, regroup and be stronger,” Gazdik said.