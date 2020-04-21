Bonanza Cares, a nonprofit since 2016, has been keeping especially busy in March and April connecting local residents and surrounding neighbors with needed resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit received nearly 50 calls and requests in March and was able to meet a majority of needs, including providing 1,000 masks those who need them, according to Danise Brakeman, executive director for Bonanza Cares. The nonprofit has partnered with Rural Klamath Connects, a coalition of representatives from Bonanza, Dorris, Malin, Merrill, and Tulelake, to order 5,000 masks to distribute to the communities.
Bonanza Cares started in 2013 as a group of individuals trying to invest in the community and encourage neighbors to take care of one another, especially in times of loss and when facing medical challenges.
“Now it’s not only meeting the needs that come in but it’s trying to foresee what the needs are going to be and trying to be ahead of the game,” Brakeman said.
“We’re not designed to duplicate services,” she added.
“We’re trying to fill in the gap.”
Brakeman is also a board member of the Rural Klamath Connects Board of Directors, which recently obtained a $10,000 Ford Family Foundation grant to help local families in each of the five towns previously listed. Each town is being given $1,000 for distribution to families based on their level of need.
“Each community’s needs are different so it just depends on what the needs are,” Brakeman said.
Each city and town will receive 1,000 masks for distribution, with masks slated to arrive by or before early May.
Bonanza Cares is also calling seniors often to check in to see if they have everything they need.
The non-profit asks that seniors in the regional towns contact them if they need help filling a basic need.
They are also looking for ways to support students in the towns of Dorris, Bonanza, Merrill, Malin, and Tulelake and the surrounding area.
The non-profit has also been separately collecting household items and is able to provide items to those in need living in Bonanza, Bly, Beatty and the surrounding area.
The non-profit is accepting donations to help offset costs. Each community is asked to raise $300 to $400 to help the effort.
Checks can be made to Bonanza Cares, P.O. Box 551, Bonanza, OR, 97623, with the word “masks” written in the memo line.
Brakeman encourages families in the Bonanza area that are struggling with basic needs such as food and gas to call Bonanza Cares at 541-892-5537 or email the nonprofit at bonanzacares@gmail.com.
To learn more about resources provided by Bonanza Cares, go online to view the nonprofit’s Facebook page. To learn more about Rural Klamath Connects, go online to its website at www.ruralklamathconnects.org.