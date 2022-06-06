Wet cardboard and physics finally returned in the form of cardboard boat races, which saw six teams from Mazama High construct and race their boats trying to get the fastest time.
On Monday afternoon at the Moore Park pier, the annual cardboard boat races made their long-awaited return for high school physics students after going on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Students and teachers alike said they were thrilled, especially Mazama’s physics teacher, Jeremy Throne.
“I am excited to be out here and doing this again,” Throne said. “We haven’t done this annual event due to COVID, but we are back and ready to have some fun again.”
While it was just Mazama’s teams competing, Throne said finally getting the cardboard boat races going again is huge and exciting, especially for the students competing.
“I am excited to be out here and doing this,” said junior Alex Lehmon. “We put a lot of calculations into our boat, and we think they are pretty good.”
Teams used physics and science to construct boats out of carboard to race across the water and try to beat their competition and try for a new record time, which was set in 2016 by a boat named “Iceberg Lettuce,” which set the record at 1 minute, 30 seconds.
Ultimately no record was set this day but there was a clear winner of the event and that title belonged to Ty Earnest, who finished with a time of 2:10 and was the only solo-man competitor at the competition.
Earnest was able to get out to quite an early lead and it showed he clearly had the race in the bag with his well-constructed boat.
“My boat sunk a bit deeper than I would have liked but everything worked how it was supposed to and I was able to get to the finish line fast,” Earnest said. “I used a whole lot of duct tape and it worked well.”
Earnest was presented with the makeshift cardboard trophy for his efforts in the race and Earnest, alongside all his competing classmates as well as the teachers said they were just happy to be out doing the races again.
“We look forward to these races and look forward to competing against the other schools next year,” Throne said.