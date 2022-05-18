A special concert performance by world-renowned pianist Sarah Hagen will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Described as classical piano “with a twist,” Hagen’s musical arrangements portray her core belief that music has the power to be a window into our souls, regardless of our age or musical knowledge. A visionary and an idealist, she presents conceptually innovative performances, involving photography, dance, and spoken word.
The Canadian has performed in concert halls and been heard on broadcasts throughout North America and Europe. As a first-prize winner in the 2013 Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition, Hagen was awarded the opportunity to perform solo at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in May 2013. She has completed five residencies at the Banff Centre for the Arts and enjoyed two terms there as a collaborative pianist.
She has also performed a one-woman musical comedy show “Perk up, pianist!” which tells the tale of a touring classical musician remaining optimistic amid challenging and ridiculous situations. At the Toronto Fringe Festival, the Montreal Rampage wrote, “Hagen reminds us of the beauty of how an honest solo performance can make you so easily fall in love with its performer.”
Sarah Hagen has been described as “outstandingly inventive” by the University of Waterloo Gazette, with her innovative performances, and was awarded Ontario Contact’s 2017 Artist of the Year and the British Columbia Touring Council’s 2015 Artist of the Year.