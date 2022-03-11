Fremont-Winema National Forest seeks campground hosts for 2022 season
LAKEVIEW, OR – The Fremont-Winema National Forest is currently seeking energetic, good-natured volunteers to serve as campground hosts for the 2022 summer recreation season at one of two locations.
The locations are located on the Bly and Lakeview Ranger Districts.
Lofton Reservoir Campground has 26 campsites and is located approximately 22 miles southeast of Bly. Cottonwood Meadows Campground has 33 campsites and is located 25 miles west of Lakeview.
Applications are being accepted through April 29 2022. Hosts are expected to be in place at Lofton Reservoir, Cottonwood Meadow’s, and Williamson River Campgrounds as early as mid-May, but no later than Memorial Day weekend dependent on weather. Digit Point Campground will likely start closer to mid-June.
Hosts are needed through Labor Day weekend. The schedule is Thursday through Monday, including holidays. However, recreation managers note the work week and season length may vary based on the needs of the individual campground.
The most important job of a campground host is to provide an enjoyable camping experience for the public. Hosts are expected to assist visitors with information about the campground and local recreation opportunities. They must work well with people, be personable, maintain a neat appearance and be physically able to perform the following tasks:
· Clean and stock restrooms.
· Clean fire rings, picnic tables, and campsites, including picking up litter.
· Mow and weed-eat campsites and along roadways.
· Ensure fees are collected.
· Communicate site maintenance needs to Forest Service staff.
Volunteers must provide their own self-contained RV or other self-contained camping set up. The Forest Service will provide a campsite, propane, gas and a subsistence allowance.
To apply for the host positions at Lofton Reservoir Campground or Cottonwood Meadows Campground, please contact Recreation Specialist Greg Campbell at 541-947-6359 or gregory.campbell@usda.gov.
For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.
BLM has camp host opportunities at Eagle Lake and Bizz Johnson Trail
SUSANVILLE, Calif. – Opportunities to live and work at beautiful Eagle Lake and along the Bizz Johnson
National Recreation Trail, both in Lassen County, Calif., are being offered by the Bureau of Land Management
in two volunteer camp host positions.
At the North Eagle Lake Campground, the host provides visitor information and performs light maintenance at
a 20-site campground and along a mile-and-a-half-long area of primitive dispersed shoreline camping at Rocky
Point. Eagle Lake is a renowned fishing destination.
Near Susanville, the host at the Hobo Camp Trailhead for the Bizz Johnson Trail provides visitor information
and performs light maintenance at a picnic area adjacent to the trail and at Susan River access areas. The area is
popular for walking, running, hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. People also visit for trout fishing,
swimming and picnicking.
In both locations the BLM provides a campsite with power, water and sewer hookups. The BLM pays a small stipend to help offset living expenses. The hosts work a season beginning in May and ending in mid November, weather depending.
Anyone interested should contact BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Stan Bales at 530-252-5311, or by email at sbales@blm.gov.