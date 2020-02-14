Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

HAPPY CAMP — Happy Camp used a 24-7 effort in the third period Thursday to take control of its Evergreen League boys basketball game, and went on to hold off Butte Valley in the fourth quarter to gain a 65-55 win.

Carnell Bailey scored 17 points, Keelan Hahn 15, and Virusuur Watson and Cyliss Bailey eight each.

For Butte Valley, Gilberto Tapia finished with a game-high 18 points, while Matthew Rodriguez and Trevor Allen both scored 13.

Thursday Girls BasketballButte Valley 55, Happy Camp 26

HAPPY CAMP — Butte Valley rolled to a 16-2 first-period lead and went on to stifle Happy Camp, 55-26, in an Evergreen League girls basketball game Thursday.

Kendra Chadwell picked up 15 points for the Bulldogs, while McKenzie Anderson added 12 and Ashley Hill came up a point shy of reaching double figures. The score likely could have been considerably worse because Butte Valley was just 7-for-23 at the free-throw line.

Jessica Lantow scored 11 points for Happy Camp.

Late Boys ReportsButte Valley 66, Dunsmuir 56

DORRIS — Butte Valley began to pull away from Dunsmuir in the second half Tuesday as the Bulldogs went on to a 66-56 Evergreen League boys basketball victory.

Rodriguez scored 13 of his 19 points in the third period to help Butte Valley add to what had been a 33-30 halftime lead. Tapia added 17 points for the Bulldogs, and Wyatt Faivre finished with 11.

For Dunsmuir, Jasper Mitchell finished with 18 points, Ramon Standberg 17 and Noah Snell 13.

