MERRILL — There were two ways the Lost River girls basketball team could take Saturday’s 52-21 loss to Burns.
The first was the team could have kept its head down, thrown away the game film and moved on. The other, use the lopsided defeat as motivation and a mentoring lesson for how the team can improve and prepare itself for a long season to come.
The Raiders were held helpless against the Hilanders, who held Lost River to a single point in the second quarter.
Burns did its best to key in on the Raiders top player, Angela Taylor, who was held to four points in the contest. She was held scoreless for the final three quarters after all her points came in the first quarter.
Defensively, Lost River was slow off the dribble throughout the matchup, which Burns point guard Aundraya Ceja took advantage and led the game with 17 points.
Allie Hueckman accompanied her in double-digit figures and ended with 13 points.
With Taylor guarded heavily, the Raiders were able to find senior post Valera Aguirre.
Aguirre was shy in the first half with no points, but came away with a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds.
“We all did a good job and we did not give up. Our coach (Randy Denson) tells us even if we are losing, to keep thinking it is 0-0 and keep playing hard,” Aguirre said. “I worked hard and now, I am a better rebounder.
“We leave our problems aside and we focus on how we can get better as we play.”
The reality check came at the right time for the Raiders, who before Saturday’s meeting, were 3-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 2A play.
Aguirre, originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, came to Merrill with her family five years ago.
Aguirre said her top advice as a basketball player has came from her father, who spent time in Mexico as a basketball player and won several recreational championships.
“I want to keep playing. I want to keep thinking positive. I want to not have myself be nervous as I am playing,” Aguirre said. “Before playing, he (father) tells me to think well on what I am going to do. He tells me to think about who can help me during the game.”