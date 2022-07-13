Klamath non-profit organization plans to sell the property
When Leroy Cabral, executive director of United Way of the Klamath Basin, first revealed the giant key he’d had made, the representatives present from Washington Federal Bank erupted in glee.
“Oh, that’s so cool!”
“I love it!”
“Nice!”
“How ‘bout that, huh?” Cabral said with a smile as he hoisted it up and brought it in front of the entrance to the vacant building at 2491 Dahlia St., standing beneath the shade of an oak tree. The key was gray with green highlights, decorated in the colors of Washington Federal.
As Cabral gathered with the rest of the group for a photograph, he said, “I didn’t think that this celebratory commemorative key would be hokey, and from your first expressions I think you like it.”
Officials from Washington Federal Bank donated their closed building at the Dahlia Street address to the United Way of the Klamath Basin on Wednesday. Cabral said this marks the largest single-year corporate contribution ever made to the Klamath location during its 77-year history.
Lauren Jespersen, manager of the building gift committee, said United Way will sell the 1,696 square foot property, appraised at $220,000.
“There’s been a lot of development in this area in particular, just right around here,” he said. “We’re confident that this building is going to be attractive to somebody who wants to either relocate their business from another part of town or expand their business.”
The building has served various functions in the past. At one time it was an Italian restaurant, according to Washington Federal Branch Manager Heather Tyler. It is located near the Oregon Institute of Technology campus and surrounded by bustling business so it could be a restaurant again.
Plans to donate the building began in November of last year and took about six months to finalize. Cabral said that was a short time frame for a gift of this magnitude.
WaFd Bank Regional President Peggy Hobin traveled from Bend to take part in the gift presentation. She said that while Washington Federal Bank could have just sold the building, donating it to United Way was an easy decision.
“It was kind of a no-brainer,” she said. “We all got together, we talked about it. How can we do this and still reach as many people in Klamath as possible?”
Cabral said that proceeds from the sale of the building will help to support various United Way social service agencies for years, and that a specific action plan will begin in September when the board of directors next meets.
“It’s a planned gift,” Cabral said. “It’s not going to be distributed right away, but rather over a multi-year period of time so that we can balance it out. We may have highs and lows in our ability to raise funds, but this will be a steady source of income that will help a lot of agencies and a lot of people for several years.”