Britta Lion Franz was 9 years old when she left Nazi-occupied Germany in 1937, before eventually landing in Klamath Falls.
It was in downtown where her parents owned and operated a highly acclaimed fashion store named LaPointe’s for many years.
At 91, a jubilant and lively Lion Franz sat with Heidi Neel Biggs on stage at the Ross Ragland Theater Tuesday night, telling tales and sharing her story and admiration for her hometown – and specifically the Ragland – as if no time had passed.
The gathering was part of celebrating Lion Franz as one of two “Hometown Heroes” and a kick start to a capital campaign to “Light the Tower” atop the theater, which has gone dark in recent years. The event was co-organized by the Klamath Community Foundation and Klamath Falls Downtown Association.
Community support
Theresa Silver, interim theater director, also announced in conjunction with the event that $217,000 has been donated toward the $350,000 campaign as of Tuesday, including a donation from Tom and Barbara Shaw, in honor of Dorothy Shaw, as well as donations from local residents: Jean Pinniger, Susan Freschi, Joan Staunton, Barbara Thom, Danni Wiley, and Kate Marquez.
The theater also received a check for $13,000 from the Klamath Community Foundation. Lion Franz and Neel Biggs encouraged the local community to help raise the rest of the funds needed to again shine a light from the top of the theater.
Lion Franz also showed a documentary about her life in and after World War II.
The film was shot in Salem and in Europe by a filmmaker living in Vienna, about the link between Lion Franz and the store her family owned that is still in operation in Germany.
Lion Franz and her family sold their store in order to leave the war-torn country, and never saw the profits from the store’s sale.
Hometown LaPointe’s
Lion Franz was a bridal consultant in Klamath Falls and a promoter of the arts throughout her life. She held art exhibits at LaPointe’s, brought the Vienna Boy’s Choir to perform at Oregon Tech, and helped bring singer Johnny Cash to the Ross Ragland Theater.
She was also listed at one time in the top 10 bridal consultants in the nation by “Bride-to-be” magazine. LaPointe’s was also renowned, placing third in a national window dressing competition.
“My life in Klamath Falls has been beyond expectations,” Lion Franz told the audience.
Lion Franz returned to Germany in the early 1980s after being invited along with 249 others to return to their homeland. She also returned four years ago for the documentary, and visited the store her parents operated before the war.
“... with all of the damage that Hitler did in Europe and in the world and in my family … I came out the winner,” Lion Franz said cheerily.
Another destination
Lion Franz and her family landed in Southern California following their immigration to America, and then in Klamath Falls. Her father and businessman Curt Franz’ train was stranded enroute to another destination when he visited a store on Main Street and asked to purchase it.
The Klamath Falls store owner willingly sold the storefront and Curt, with his wife, Else, eventually opened LaPointe’s, a high fashion store that the couple ran for many years in Klamath Falls. It eventually expanded to an operation in Salem and at one point employed 150 employees.
Many women in the audience at the Ragland Tuesday night donned accessories and dresses they had bought from the beloved store. Many brought stories as well, of working at the store or shopping there, such as Klamath Falls resident Jan Harris. Harris worked for LaPointe’s under Curt Lion for 12 years. She proudly showed off her gold lion pin on her lapel.
“I went to work there in 1961,” Harris said.
“He had the most unique way of speaking to you,” she added.
Lessons learned
He taught Harris to be a secretary, and a good one at that, despite her background in bookkeeping.
“If you were willing, he was willing to teach you,” Harris said.
Lion Franz had many of her own stories to share, which kept the audience in awe: She recalled when her mother sold a dress to a Lake County woman that she wore at President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Inaugural Ball.
Lion Franz said the Lake County woman was complimented on her good taste by First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, as the First Lady was wearing the same dress.
She also recalled, spurred by a story by local resident Don Boyd, Sr., about successfully bringing the late singer Johnny Cash to the Ragland stage as part of a fundraiser.
“I didn’t know Johnny Cash from Adam,” Lion Franz said, drawing laughter from the crowd.
Lion Franz stayed for a cake reception following an interactive question and answer session with her on stage.
The Klamath Community Foundation also recognized James F. Stillwell as a “Hometown Hero.” Stillwell led the charge in a 15-month capital campaign to build Merle West Medical Center, now known as Sky Lakes Medical Center, as well as other medical offices in town.