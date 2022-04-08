A second round of concerts at this summer’s Britt Music & Arts Festival 60th anniversary season has been announced and includes more music and comedy performances to the previously announced lineup.
A wide range of styles of entertainers will perform at the Britt Festival Gardens in Jacksonville, ranging from popular blues guitarist and singer Bonnie Raitt to comedian Jim Gaffigan. Other groups and individuals include Britt fan favorite Chicago, pop sensation Jason Mraz, Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan, and country stars LeAnn Rimes and Jordan Davis. For bluegrass and folk fans entertainers will enjoy CAAMP, the American Acoustic tour featuring Punch Brothers, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), and Sarah Jarosz. Comedian Nate Bargatze will provide fun while tribute groups will feature the music of the Grateful Dead and Billy Joel. Rounding out the mix are Psychedelic Furs and X, KALEO, Iration, Gipsy Kings, Lindsey Stirling, and She & Him with Zooey Deschanel.
“We think this is one of the best Britt Presents lineups ever,” says President & CEO Donna Briggs. “The full Britt experience is back for our 60th Anniversary celebration, allowing everyone to share the joy of music with friends and community on the Britt hill once again!”
Concerts announced in Britt Presents Announcement #2:
Sunday, June 12: Sarah McLachlan
Monday, June 20: She & Him
Thursday, July 7: Jason Mraz & Raining Jane Lalalalivesongs
Wednesday, July 13: CAAMP
Sunday, July 17: Nate Bargatze
Saturday, July 23: LeAnn Rimes: the story… so far tour
Sunday, July 31: Dark Star Orchestra
Monday, August 1: KALEO
Wednesday, August 3: American Acoustic: Punch Brothers and Watchhouse featuring Sarah Jarosz
Thursday, August 4: Lindsey Stirling
Wednesday, August 10: Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain 2022 Tour with Special Guests X
Thursday, August 11: Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour
Tuesday, August 16: Jordan Davis
Friday, August 19: Iration
Thursday, August 25: Gipsy Kings
Saturday, August 27: Bonnie Raitt
Sunday, September 4: Chicago
Sunday, September 11: Celebrating Billy Joel *A World Class Tribute to America's Piano Man
Members of the Britt Clef Club, who have donated $600, can make orders through April 20: Clef Donors and Patrons ($250 and $100), orders will be processed April 25 and 27 online with general public sales beginning 10 a.m. April 29.
Tickets and more information can be found at Brittfest.org, by calling or emailing the Britt Box Office at 541-773-6077 or boxoffice@brittfest.org, or at the Medford Box Office between 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 216 W. Main St, Medford.
Tickets are currently sale for previously announced concerts, including: Sunday, June 5: ZZ Top.
Wednesday, June 22: Norah Jones. Tuesday, July 12: Happy Together Tour 2022.Saturday, July 16: Old Crow Medicine Show. Friday, July 22: One Night of Queen starring Gary Mullen and the Works. Sunday, July 24: Michael Franti & Spearhead. Monday, August 8: Mt. Joy. Wednesday, August 17: Collective Soul / SWITCHFOOT, Sunday, August 28: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022.Thursday, September 8: Blues Traveler