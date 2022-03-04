JACKSONVILLE, OR — Britt Music & Arts Festival’s 60th Anniversary 2022 season includes a broad array of musical artists. The first of two season announcements includes a return visit by ZZ Top, jazzy pop singer-songwriter Norah Jones, electric blues band Blues Traveler, a night of rock with Collective Soul & Switchfoot, Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show, Queen tribute band One Night of Queen, annual Britt fan-favorite Michael Franti & Spearhead, alt-rock group Mt. Joy, a night of reggae with the Good Vibes Summer Tour, plus the “Best of Britt” fundraiser with ‘60s pop legends in the Happy Together Tour 2022.
With this announcement, there will be a member pre-sale before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25. New this year, donor and patron members may order tickets online.
Mar 4-13: Clef Club ($600) and above Members may submit orders; Mar 14 — 18: Orders processed according to membership level; Mar 21: Donor ($250) Member Online Only orders at 10 a.m.; Mar 23: Patron ($100) Member Online Only orders at 10 a.m.; Mar 25: General public sales begin.
Tickets for the “Best of Britt” dinner and auction are already on sale and include premium seats to the Happy Together Tour 2022 concert. Tickets to the concert only for Happy Together Tour 2022 will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m March 25. Tickets for the Britt Festival Orchestra Season are also on sale at Brittfest.org.
One more Britt Presents season announcement for the season will occur on April 7 at 7 p.m. during the annual season announcement party.
Tickets and more information can be found at Brittfest.org, or you can call or visit the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or 216 W. Main St., Medford, Oregon.
Inspired by its intimate and scenic hillside venue, Britt Music & Arts Festival provides diverse live performances, an incomparable classical festival and dynamic education programs that create a sense of discovery and community. Since its grassroots beginnings in 1963, the non-profit organization has grown from a two-week chamber music festival to a summer-long series of concerts in a variety of genres, including a three-week orchestra season, and year-round education and engagement programs. For more information, visit www.brittfest.org.