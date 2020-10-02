A new effort by Integral Youth Services is underway to renovate its former youth center on East Main Street and transform it into a nutritional hub for the Mills neighborhood.
“The Hub” aims to be a space that addresses food insecurity and provides a community atmosphere for students and families. Plans are in the works for cooking classes and a garden, as well as major interior renovations and new signage.
“We’re in the process of creating it,” said Craig Schuhmann, outreach program director. “It’s not really in existence yet, but we’re moving towards it.”
Taylor Hampton, community outreach manager for IYS, said if a current grant proposal goes through, there could be additional staff added to The Hub. More grant applications have been submitted to help meet funding goals. The hope is to open slowly, starting potentially in January. The facility is hoped to be completely open by next summer.
“We’ll be distributing food, distributing produce,” Hampton said. “We’ll be able to pull in different partners.”
Schuhmann said the nonprofit has been trying for a year to make productive use of the facility, which currently serves as a meal site a couple days a week as well as a meeting space for the Mills Neighborhood Association.
The Hub will be funded by an $80,000 National Parks and Recreation grant awarded earlier this year. IYS recently submitted additional grants that would help fund renovations to the 3,000-square-foot center, which will include new floors, paint, and new signage.
A recent food insecurity study by IYS of 72 households in Mills highlights the need for more nutritional options for families in the area. The study found that within the last year, 42% of households said they sometimes worry their food supply would run out before they would get enough money to buy more.
The study also revealed a need for internet capacity, something the facility could also provide.
“While The Hub itself is meant for the Mills neighborhood, it will be a priority of ours to have it be inclusive of children and their families,” said Schuhmann.
Schuhmann acknowledged past financial struggles at IYS that previously caused the former youth center to shutter in 2019.
He emphasized that The Hub doesn’t have longterm funding in place yet, and relies heavily on the 18-month NRPA grant. But that doesn’t deter him and others working on the project.
“Where we land at the end of that is just going to be completely up to what opportunities come up,” Schuhmann said. “We’ll ride this out through the end of that grant time. Hopefully ... if we see something that’s really developing and we can find more funding for it, we’ll go for that.”
Those wishing to donate to the effort can go online at IYS’ website at integralyouthservices.org or contact IYS at 541-882-2053.
For those wishing to continue to receive meals through the IYS Summer Lunch Program, it has been extended through Dec. 31.
hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com; @HollyDillemuth