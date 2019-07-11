The Fourth of July may have been last week, but the people of Klamath Falls aren’t ready to stop celebrating yet. The Klamath Freedom Celebration will continue this weekend with the fifth annual Basin Brew & Q, and there will be no shortage of entertainment, food and brews at this barbecue and brew competition.
This full day of food, fun and entertainment will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Steen Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd. General admission tickets are available for $10 per person in advance, and will be $12 at the gate.
Musically, guests can expect a rock ‘n’ roll, bluesy soundtrack to accompany the Brew & Q. The San Diego-based Electric Mud, on tour promoting their latest album “Highway Refugees,” will headline the event. According to their website, Electric Mud is “bringing back the classic sounds of the ‘60s and ‘70s,” and is inspired by artists like The Rolling Stones and Tom Petty.”
Electric Mud will join local musicians The Threadz, Rachel and the Red Light District, Black Cadillac Kings and more for a day of rock ‘n’ roll.
The Brew & Q brings people in for the last part of the patriotic celebration, according to Doug Brown, co-founder of the Klamath Freedom Celebration.
“We’re always looking for tourism,” Brown said. “We want this to be the biggest patriotic event on the West Coast.”
Along with the music, barbecue competition and beer, this year’s Brew & Q will have a celebrity guest: Shari Fitzpatrick, a Klamath Falls native, author, motivational speaker, creator of the world famous chocolate-dipped strawberries business Shari’s Berries, and founder of her new gourmet treat business, Berried in Chocolate.
“My love affair with strawberries started right here in Klamath Falls,” Fitzpatrick said. She will be doing a wine and chocolate pairing at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at Rosterolla Wine Company, and another one during the Brew and Q on Saturday.
Brown said Fitzpatrick introduced Ted Nugent, patriotic rock musician and longtime fan of Fitzpatrick’s chocolate-dipped strawberries, to the Klamath Freedom Celebration and the Brew & Q. Although Nugent won’t be present at the Brew & Q, he made a video endorsing the event, available to watch on the Klamath Freedom Celebration website.
“Go to the Basin Brew and Q for the ultimate celebration of the sacred flesh: a barbecue competition,” Nugent said in his video endorsement.
So whether you’re into rock ‘n’ roll, barbecue, beer, chocolate, wine or all of the above, the Basin Brew & Q will have something for you.
For more information, and to purchase advance tickets, visit www.basinbrewandq.org.