The Lost River boys held Bonanza to their lowest point total of the year to complete the season sweep of their rivals on Friday.
The Raiders defeated the Antlers 29-28 in a contest where both teams shot 36 percent from the field. Not including free throws, Bonanza was held to just 28 shot attempts while Lost River managed 36.
Bonanza held a 14-9 lead at halftime, but Lost River took the lead with a 14-point third quarter — the most either team would score in any frame.
Lost River’s Nathan Dalton hit the game’s only 3-pointer and led all scorers with nine points. Chase McAuliffe was right behind with eight.
The Antlers did have success at the free-throw line, making 9 of 12 tries. Ty Nelson and WD Kness led Bonanza in scoring with eight points each.
The Raiders are no stranger to tight, defensive battles as they’ve scored less than 50 points in 11 of their 19 contests this year. A week prior to their win over Bonanza, Lost River dropped a 30-28 decision to Lakeview.
The Antlers on the other hand have only been held below 50 points in three of their 22 games this season. All three of those performances were losses and two of them were courtesy of Lost River.
The top two contenders in the the six-team Southern Cascade League will get an automatic berth in the 16-team 2A state championship tournament.
With all of their games completed, Lakeview (11-9, 7-3 SCL) sits in first place but Bonanza (17-5, 6-3) will get the opportunity to move into a first-place tie should they take down Glide on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
Fourth-place Lost River (11-8, 5-4) could get into position for one of the state tournament’s four at-large bids should they defeat Illinois Valley on the road in their regular season finale on Tuesday.
Henley 61, North Valley 31
Henley cruised to a 30-point victory over North Valley on Friday, setting up an opportunity to clinch the Skyline Conference title on Tuesday with a win over rival Mazama.
Against North Valley, senior Eli Hayes and junior Shaw Stork led the Henley attack with a dozen points each. Hayes, Stork and junior Blayne Boersma also each snagged four steals apiece, helping the Hornets to 19 steals on the game.
Henley (14-5, 7-0) has managed to stay perfect against Skyline Conference opponents to take a commanding two-game lead over now second-place Mazama (11-9, 5-2).
Those two rivals will clash on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Hornet’s Nest. With just three games remaining in the conference slate, a win for Henley would seal the Skyline championship.
Crosspoint 55, Chiloquin 26
Crosspoint Christian cemented a third-place regular season finish in the Mountain Valley League by defeating Chiloquin on Friday and then falling to league-leading Rogue Valley Adventist Academy on Saturday.
In their win over Chiloquin on Friday, senior Blake Throne put up a game-high 17 points. Junior Keaton Kensler also added 10 points.
For Chiloquin, Desmond Jackson racked up eight points after hitting two of their three total 3-point shots.
Chiloquin (5-10, 5-8 MVL) and Crosspoint (12-8, 9-4) meet again on Monday night, but the outcome won’t have an affect on the standings.
The eight-school Mountain Valley League sends three teams to the 24-team 1A state championship bracket. Those teams will be decided by the league playoffs — which are hosted by Crosspoint and start this Friday with matchups still to be determined.
Chiloquin 55, North Lake/Paisley 51
A day after their loss to Crosspoint, the Panthers managed to hold off a late comeback attempt by North Lake/Paisley.
Chiloquin took a 13-point lead into the final quarter and were outscored 19-10 in that frame but still managed to hang on for the league win.
Chiloquin’s Jayden Riddle erupted with 24 points built in part on four made 3-pointers. Jaden Jackson also added 11 points
North Lake/Paisley junior Noah Roth scored a game-high 25 points — with a dozen of them coming during that fourth-quarter surge.