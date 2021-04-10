Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd believes tenants have been displaced — and more could be — in the process of converting rooms at Oregon Motel 8 into transitional housing.
“There was never the intent to displace anyone, but there was never a plan,” Boyd said.
The county finalized the $1.5 million purchase of Oregon Motel 8 and RV park Thursday, using funds from a $1.77 million grant administered through the Oregon Community Foundation. The grant application states the county was initially trying to secure $3 million for the project in order to pay for a long list of needed renovations.
Though the purchase is complete, Boyd has a long list of questions when it comes to the project. He said he wants to see a business plan and a clear path forward. He said the project will likely need more money than the county currently has allocated for the project. And he also questioned why tenants of the RV park were given rental agreements when the documents were not approved, to his knowledge, by the Board of Commissioners.
“That rental agreement … I don’t know where it came from, how it got there,” Boyd told Herald and News on Friday afternoon, referring to the contract handed out to RV park residents. “I had no idea about this contract and I didn’t think it was right.”
Boyd said he does not know if county property manager and tax collector Rick Vaughn was given the authority to issue the agreement to the tenants. The rental agreement states that it is a month-to-month contract, with no guarantee that residents could stay for a longer period of time.
“I feel like … the residents of the RV park literally have been jerked around since the Patels (former motel and RV park owners) gave their first eviction notice and I don’t think we should treat people like that,” Boyd said. “They need to be able to plan their lives instead of going back and forth.”
Boyd said one of his biggest concerns with the motel is that there is currently no financial plan for how the project will operate, even as the money from the grant must be spent by June 30.
“I think the intentions were fabulous,” Boyd said. “I don’t think it’s the right place … I don’t think that it was properly vetted.”
Boyd said he thinks the county will need to use some of its own funds to operate the project, which is a hard pill to swallow at a time when the county continues to struggle with how to fund other departments.
“I want to know exactly how we’re going to run the hotel,” Boyd said. “I want to know how we’re going to make it break even … and if we can’t make it break even, how we’re going to fund it. Is the funding coming from the general fund or is it coming from another source of income?” he added. “Does it truly make economic sense to enter in to a hotel without a plan?”
In a copy of the grant application obtained by Herald and News, the total cost of the housing project was initially tagged at $3 million. In addition to $1.5 million to purchase the property, the initial project cost includes $900,000 for converting motel rooms to spaces for transitional housing, as well as $600,000 for the following: utilities, telephone and internet, building repair, insurance, supplies, postage, dues and subscriptions, advertising, equipment maintenance and expense depreciation, travel and training, and contractual services. A new roof for the motel building will cost around $100,000, Boyd said.
According to the grant application, Klamath County estimates spending $600,000 on staff and operations.
The grant application states that 28 of the 29 motel rooms would be used by people under supervision after returning to the community after serving a prison or jail sentence. Klamath County Public Health Department would maintain one room for use by anyone with a communicable disease in need of a safe space to quarantine.
Under the grant application, the 34-space RV park would be converted to a homeless veteran’s housing village, using the concept of tiny homes on the property behind the motel.
The motel would be staffed 24/7 by county corrections department employees, and fencing likely installed around the perimeter.
Commissioners Derrick DeGroot and Kelley Minty Morris stated publicly last week that no one would be displaced by the housing project and that the project aims to help those who are homeless. Minty Morris said the county would allow tenants of the RV park to remain at the site.
DeGroot and Minty Morris were unavailable for comment as of press time on late Friday afternoon.
Boyd said he plans to bring up his concerns about the project before the Board of Commissioners at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday during the commissioner’s board meeting at the Klamath County Government Center.