A promise made a hundred years ago by Lakeview’s Dr. Bernard Daly came, and remains, true. His promise: a scholarship fund that’s enabled thousands of Lake County high school graduates to go on to college.
After his death in 1920, it was revealed that Daly, who as a young boy emigrated with his family in 1863 from famine-stricken Ireland to Alabama, had established a college scholarship fund for Lake County students. Following legal battles contesting his will, the first scholarships were awarded in 1922, setting a precedent that has led to the creation of other scholarship funds in Lake County and nationally.
Even now, a hundred years later, that “promise,” the Bernard Daly Educational Fund, is still assisting Lake County high school graduates.
In “Bernard Daly’s Promise: The Enduring Legacy of a Place-Based Scholarship,” author Sam Stern provides insight into Daly’s life and examples of how the fund has impacted its recipients. As Stern notes, “in 1922 less than 2 percent of America’s youth went to college, and the percentage was even lower in Lake County. Today, Lake County students are much more likely to go to college, graduate in four years without debt, go on to graduate school, have successful careers, and contribute to the larger community.”
Daly had hinted of his plans to help Lake County youth attend college a year before his death during a conversation with Cornelia “Connie” Robertson, then a Lakeview High School student. They chatted at the telegraph office where she worked as he waited for reduced night rates to take effect. “When she told him that she would like to go college and study medicine but that her parents could never afford it, Daly told her not to worry; he promised her there would be a way,” Stern writes.
Robertson was among the first group of Daly Fund recipients. After graduating from the University of Oregon Medical School and practicing in San Francisco, New York City and San Diego, she returned to Lakeview, working as a doctor and being actively involved in numerous community groups until her death in 2001 at age 98.
Robertson’s story is just one of many success stories related by Stern, a professor and dean emeritus of education at Oregon State University. He became interested in Daly’s story 40 years ago after learning about the fund from an Oregon State friend, Dan Denham, a Lakeview High graduate and Daly scholarship recipient.
The book tells fragments of the little-known history of Daly. In letters from Daly to Pearl Hall, the sweetheart he never married, Daly’s fascinating story is partially revealed. After his parents’ deaths, Daly worked and lived in New York, Texas and Ohio before enrolling at Ohio Normal University in 1883 because it offered a medical program. Daly’s older siblings provided a place to live and financial support. At a time when few colleges offered medical degrees, he transferred to the University of Louisville’s medical school, graduating in 1887.
Then 29, Daly headed west to Lakeview, a town more than 150 miles from the nearest railroad with a population of only 300. As Stern tells, “The town residents were self-reliant in most aspects, but they needed a town doctor. So, when Daly arrived, threadbare and practically broke, the residents were thrilled and encouraged him to stay. And stay he did.”
Daly stayed, and prospered.
Stern offers snippets of Daly’s life, including years served as a county judge (administrator) and as Lake County’s first circuit court judge. He notes Daly was elected to nine terms on the school board and away from his practice was a ranch owner, banker, and chairman of the World War I Lake County Liberty Bond campaign. Ever frugal, Daly also accumulated wealth. After his death his estate was estimated at about a million dollars.
“Promise” likewise provides glimpses of Lake County history, including the 1903 smallpox epidemic, deadly conflicts between sheepmen and ranchers, Daly supporter for women’s rights, the building of a railroad connecting Lakeview with Alturas, the decline of the booming timber industry, and how the Daly Fund let to the creation of other scholarships, including the Burt Snyder and Collins-McDonald funds in Lake County, Anna Jones fund in Paisley, and the Ousley fund in Lake and Klamath counties.
Mentioned, too, is Daly’s role in providing emergency medical care in the northern Lake County community of Silver Lake. In 1984, a fire at a Christmas Eve community party resulted in multiple deaths and serious injuries. Once notified on Christmas Day, Daly traveled 100 miles by wagon and horseback through deep snow, arriving the following day to treat the injured.
But Daly remains best remembered for his legacy scholarship fund. Although it’s been praised by most, Stern notes that some Lake County people have lamented that because of the region’s limited opportunities, many of the “best and brightest” leave or have left the county.
But, as Daly’s “promise” in his will emphasized, “It is my earnest desire to help, aid and assist worthy and ambitious young men and women of my beloved county of Lake, to acquire a good education, so that they may be the better fitted and qualified to appreciate and help to preserve the laws and constitution of this free country, defend its flag, and by their conduct as good citizens reflect honor on Lake County and the State Oregon.”
It’s a promise kept.