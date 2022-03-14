It was 22 years ago when Julie Sullivan decided she wanted to write a book about the Nez Perce War.
“The story really captured me,” Sullivan remembers of a visit to the Big Hole National Battlefield in Wisdom, Montana. A lawyer working in Washington, D.C., she returned home and “buried” herself in research. “I got obsessed with the story.”
It’s taken more than two decades, but Sullivan’s persistence has resulted in “Bone Necklace,” a historical novel about the summer of 1877 when Nez Perce tribal members spent 126 days covering more than 1,170 miles while trying to flee U.S. Army troops and reach safety in Canada, which offered political asylum.
“It was a land grab with which the aggressor’s manufactured lies,” Sullivan says of actions by Army leaders that caused about 800 Nez Perce, under the leadership of Chief Joseph, to leave Oregon. For most, their flight ended just 40 miles south of the Canadian border. More than 300 Nez Perce, including Chief Joseph’s wife and daughter, successfully crossed into Canada, but on Oct. 5, most of the surviving Nez Perce surrendered. Chief Joseph earning immortality by declaring, “From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever.”
During her years of research, Sullivan, read transcripts and historical accounts of the flight in the National Archives. Believing the tribe suffered injustices, she notes the Nez Perce have “earned the respect of a society in which prominent members were unapologetic racists.”
She chose to include fictional with real-life characters “because the real story is too complicated … I wanted to simplify the story and make it accessible.” The story is told through the perspectives of three characters – a Nez Perce warrior, an Idaho militiaman and an English painter. Key to the story are the warrior and militiaman “who are both enemies and allies in this war.”
Sullivan’s writing is frequently lush and rich. Describing the reactions of Running Bear, the Nez Perce warrior, to a song she tells, “Each individual note was a strand in the web that held them all together. The song was molten rock pushing through the earth to make mountains. It was rivers pushing through rocky defiles on their journey to the sea. It was a song that could summon a storm or an earthquake or a shower of volcanic ash.”
Intermixed are letters sent back and forth between Army General Oliver O. Howard, who commanded the Army troops during the war; General William Sherman, the Army’s commanding general; and other Army officers. Newspaper accounts of the war and Nez Perce, some sympathetic to the Indians and others casting them as “demonic savages,” are also included.
Sullivan said aspects of the actual story were modified because, “I felt this story would hold the reader’s interest if we simplified it.” For example, she said two groups of tourists at Yellowstone Park were actually captured by the fleeing Nez Perce. Some were killed while others who were captured traveled with the Indians until later being released unharmed. She includes only a one group, a woman whose husband was killed and their guide.
Hamilton and her husband, who is also a lawyer, live part of the year in Hamilton, Montana, near Big Hole, and in Annapolis, Maryland, which is near Washington D.C. Those locations allowed her access to both the National Archives and visit areas where the fleeing Nez Perce traveled. In doing her research, she traveled the entire route taken by the Nez Perce, including some otherwise inaccessible sections in a private airplane.
“I loved being there and imagining what happened there,” Hamilton said.
With “Bone Necklace” completed, she is considering writing another book, possibly another historical novel. “I have an idea. I’m going to work on it this summer. I loved the process, the creative process,” Hamilton said of researching writing “Bone Necklace.” “Writing fits my lifestyle.”
“Bone Necklace,” $19.95, Brandylane Publishers, is available from bookshop.org, and from amazon.com.