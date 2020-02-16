SILVER LAKE — Bonanza and Lakeview wrestlers dominated the middle weights to lead Klamath Basin qualifiers for the Class 2A/1A state wrestling championships scheduled for later this month.
Oak Tenold and Tanner Mestas won back-to-back individual titles for Bonanza at 126 and 132 pounds during the District 3 Championships, where the top two individuals in each of the 14 weight classes automatically qualified for the state meet later this month in Portland.
All third-place finishers will be placed in a pool with other wrestlers from around the state, and an additional individual from each weight class will earn trips to the state championships.
While Bonanza had two individual winners, Lakeview, which was third as a team, had a short run of champions starting with Wyatt Patzke at 145. Morgan Ludwig won at 152 and Dylan Julian at 160.
Also winning titles were Lost River’s Agustin Cisneros (106) and North Lake’s Leon Price (170).
All of the Basin individual champions were No. 1 seeds for the district tournament except Mestas.
The Bonanza sophomore was seeded second at 132, scored two pins after a bye and then met top-seeded Ryan Martinho of Illinois Valley in the finals. Mestas won, 6-4.
Price’s win for North Lake helped the Cowboys to a second-place team finish behind Rogue River.
The school hosted the district championships for the first time, and also qualified Craig Puckett (160) and Dalton Puckett (195) for the state meet as runners-up in their weight classes.
Keith Keys-Swan (145) was third and is one of four Klamath Basin wrestlers who will wait to see if they will get to compete in the state meet. One is North Lake teammate Andrew Tobiasson (120).
The other two are Chiloquin’s Jared Conroy (220) and Chad Miller (285).
The area had a pair of runners-up, with Brayson Granger falling to Tenold in the 126-pound finals.
The other is Bonanza’s Chance Solus, who was second to Ludwig at 152.
Four individuals who finished fourth at the district meet saw their seasons come to an end — Bonanza’s Casey Conner (126), Chiloquin’s Gregory Parrish (138), North Lake’s Mason Hiteshew (152) and Lakeview’s Wyatt Julian (195).
Still, with 11 entries assured, and three others a possibility, this marks the largest number of Class 2A/1A wrestlers headed to state from the Klamath Basin in almost a decade.