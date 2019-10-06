When you get beat by 46 points, something negative is bound to occur.
It was ugly for Bonanza football in its final preseason loss to North Douglas two weeks ago.
It was so ugly players began to turn on each other on the sidelines and led to comments such as: “Freshman,” which resulted into the response of: “At least I know how to tackle.”
Bonanza football head coach Ed Gomes knew what to do to turn his team around.
Gomes turned his team’s normally light practice day Monday into a full contact session. After a forfeit last week by Prospect, the Antlers finally had a chance to display their true identity when the team dismantled Chiloquin at home Friday, 62-6.
What likely brought the team together was a recommended, but not required, team activity last week.
Gomes and assistant coach Christopher Bailey bought their team pizza and went to scout the Triad at Hosanna Christian and North Lake at Chiloquin football games.
Not one player missed the event.
“Usually when you do something like that you have some kids not there, but they all went. Even though there are some different backgrounds, and some do not hang out at school, they had a good time as a unit,” Gomes said.
“I think that creates that bound you need. You cannot have animosity or the thought that you do not hang out with that kid and he does not hang in my crowd. You are counting on everybody.
“We do not have anyone complaining. It is hard when you have freshman playing with seniors in high school. The freshman are trying to play with seniors and they have not experienced what they have. There is a respect you have to have for your older guys.
“As soon as you perform, you earn their respect and you are in.”
Bonanza’s defense was alive and well in the opening quarter Friday against the Panthers and came away with two safeties.
Stellar offense was accompanied by touchdown runs in the first quarter by Bradley Ireland, Tanner Mestas and Chance Solus.
Mestas could not be tracked and ended with three rushing touchdowns in the first half. He had the longest score of the night when he ran 56 yards late in the second quarter.
Just before halftime, Solus made a statement with a 46-yard run for a score.
Ireland then showed off his passing ability when he threw a five-yard touchdown pass to W.D. Kness, just before he had a 30-yard completion on the play just before.
Scoring ended for Bonanza when senior Oak Tenold ran the ball into the end zone for 11 yards.
“We came out ready and were pumped. We had a tough week of practice this week,” Mestas said. “It was a rough first three games, but we decided to bring it this game. Bring it back.”
“We are coming together as a team and are starting to click with each other more. This will show them we are here to play,” senior offensive guard Blake Stanley said. “Being brothers is what we take from this. The harder practice is definitely better for the team.”
The Bonanza defense held the Panthers to 34 yards of total offense. Bonanza forced six fumbles, all which it recovered.
Gomes’ offense compiled 350 yards of total offense. Mestas was his lead rusher and ended with 139 yards on eight carries. Ireland also eclipsed 100 yards and had 106 on nine carries. Solus finished with 81 rushing yards.
The Panthers are coming off an impressive 42-30 victory against North Lake last week. Against the Antlers, Ayden Miller and quarterback Seneca Hescock scored rushing touchdowns.
“At the break, we talked about getting our hopes up because a couple of our players started to hang their heads,” Hescock said. “We did not like that and we powered through and played our best. I wanted them to fight until the end.”
Hescock, a sophomore, was asked to be the team’s quarterback this season after the graduation of Den Herrera.
“I was not supposed to be the quarterback, but the coaches saw me as their only quarterback and said you have to be the quarterback for the year. I stepped up and had to take the lead. I first threw during flag football back when I was 7 years old,” Hescock said.
“I have always aspired to be a receiver or the quarterback. I aspired to be a receiver more than a quarterback. Before this season started, they told me to be quarterback for the first games and see how it would play out and I was qualified from all our quarterbacks.
“I am ready for whatever they ask.”
Freshman Austin Sieminski was a player who stood out for Gomes versus Chiloquin.
It is unsure if North Lake and Bonanza will have a meeting next Friday after the Cowboys forfeited to Hosanna Christian this week.
“I guess when you play tough teams it prepares you for adversity. You are going to have some in the game and if you already faced plenty of it, if a play does not go your way, you have already experienced that and well, we have probably experienced more than we would have liked to have experienced,” Gomes said.
“Then you keep going and that makes a difference because then when you have a positive play, you build off that.”
“I see them figuring it out themselves. It takes being confident. Now you feel good of what you see and you can tell the guy, you go cover him now, move over,” Gomes said.
“When our defense shifts, our freshman do not have a problem saying you have him. Before, you had three guys tell four others who aren’t sure what is going on or maybe everyone was confused. That is not the case anymore.”