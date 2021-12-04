The Bonanza boys’ and girls’ basketball teams ended their first week of basketball with perfect records while also claiming a bit of hardware on Saturday.
Both teams won their respective championship games in the Crosspoint Classic Tournament hosted by Crosspoint Christian on Saturday.
The Lady Antlers breezed by Eagle Point’s junior varsity team while the Bonanza boys dominated at both ends of the court to rout the hosting Warriors.
Girls: Bonanza 55, Eagle Point (JV) 26
Senior post Khalani Hayes posted a team-high 9 rebounds and 19 points to lead the Antlers (3-0) past the Eagles’ junior varsity squad Saturday afternoon.
Bonanza also put up strong numbers from deep. Sophomore Julie Hess manufactured 12 points — all of which coming off second-half threes.
The Antlers have knocked off all three of their opponents since the season started on December 1, scoring at least 50 points in every contest.
Next up, they’ll travel south to take on Tulelake at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Boys: Bonanza 63, Crosspoint 17
The Antlers (3-0) deployed a smothering zone to perfection against the Crosspoint Warriors (2-1) in the tournament championship matchup on Saturday.
Bonanza made the paint a no-fly zone with active hands batting away incoming balls, mucking up the Warrior’s offense. The Antlers held a 30-7 lead at the half and never allowed Crosspoint more than 6 points in any quarter.
Juniors Allen Hill and WD Kness led the Antlers in scoring with 13 apiece. After the game, Kness said his team’s depth has helped them in their strong start.
“We got Victor (Gonzalez). He's a really good freshman coming up,” Kness said. “Bryce (Nunn), he's coming off the bench. Kalvin (Hayes) too -- they're all younger guys contributing in a good way.”
Those three combined for 17 points in the victory with Hayes leading the way with 9.
For Crosspoint, sophomore Drew Ryckewaert posted a team-high 6 points. The Warriors will look to bounce back on Friday with a rematch against Butte Valley (Calif.) in the opening round of the Lost River-hosted Running Raider Tournament.
The Antlers will look to continue their winning ways on the road against Tulelake (Calif.) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Kness said Bonanza will look to keep “pushing the ball, not letting up at all.”
