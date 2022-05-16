A Blue Star Marker, the first in Klamath County on Highway 140 East and only the fifth such marker in the county, will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bly.
The markers, which are located on highways nationwide, are tributes to U.S. armed forces for defending the nation. Installation of the markers began after World War II by the national garden club.
The idea for the Bly marker began with the Klamath District Garden Club, which partnered with the Bly Community Action Team. After the group raised $1,590, they applied to the National Garden Club to order the marker.
Bly-area resident Pat Phillips, a member of the Klamath District club, helped lead the project. The installation was done by John Richmond, Perry Jones and other volunteers.
At Friday’s ceremonies, Vickie Liskey will do the dedication of the marker and Lead Hunter will discuss the history of the marker. Veterans from American Legion Post 84 and from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6147 will do the flag, rifle volley and taps.
Following the ceremonies, which are expected to last about an hour, cookies and punch will be served.
According to the “History of the Blue Star Memorials,” at the close of WWII the National Garden Club, then called the National Council of State Garden Club, visualized a living memorial to honor service men and women instead of stone monuments.
In 1944, a thousand flowering dogwood trees were planted along five miles of a highway in New Jersey, where no billboards were allowed. The project was named “Blue Star” to honor WWII flags that were hung in the windows and homes and businesses to honor service men and women.
In 1945, the National Council of State Garden Clubs decided to expand the program, named the Blue Star Memorial Program, by placing a “ribbon of living plantings traversing every state.”
After sites were approved, garden clubs purchased markers and planting materials, which were planted and maintained by highway departments.
Originally started to honor WWII veterans, its mission was expanded in 1951 to include all men and women who served, were serving or would serve in U.S. Armed Forces.
As the project expanded, smaller by-way markers were placed in parks along with civic and historical areas. In 1996 the wording was changed to Blue Star Memorial Markers so the markers could be placed at national cemeteries, Veterans Administration Centers and “other appropriate civic locations.”
Among Blue Star Memorial Highway markers is one in Chemult that was installed in 1960.