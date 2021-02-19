Klamath Falls City Council on Tuesday night recognized the Blue Zones Project in Klamath Falls for recently becoming the first certified project in the Pacific Northwest, with a designation by Mayor Carol Westfall for March 12 as “Blue Zones Day” in honor of the milestone.
A ribbon-cutting is planned for 9 a.m., on Friday, March 12 at Sugarman’s Corner in downtown Klamath Falls, in addition to volunteer projects and walking groups.
The day will also celebrate the 2018 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health prize, which honors U.S. communities working at the forefront of advancing health, opportunity, and equity for all.
“We are proud of Klamath Falls for achieving this milestone and honored to be recognized as the first certified Blue Zones Community in the Pacific Northwest,” Westfall said.
Blue Zones Project was brought to Oregon through a sponsorship by Cambia Health Foundation, in collaboration with Sharecare and Blue Zones.
The local Blue Zones Project initiative encourages all Oregon communities to optimize their surroundings to make the healthy choice the easy choice and promotes the improvement of well-being, according to Blue Zones Project news release.
Westfall and councilors also recognized Klamath Film for securing a historic marker celebrating the city’s film heritage.
In other city business, downtown Klamath Falls will soon be the third location in Southern Oregon and 33rd in the state to install a historic marker detailing its film heritage, films which includes Phoenix, Oregon (2018) and Brother Nature (2016).
Westfall on Tuesday night read a proclamation recognizing Klamath Film and the nonprofit’s executive director Kurt Liedtke for obtaining a marker for Klamath Falls from the Oregon Film office for the Oregon Film Trail.
“These are an absolute draw of tourism to every community that have them,” said Kurt Liedtke, executive director of Klamath Film. “This quite literally puts Klamath on the map.”
An unveiling of the marker will take place at 1 p.m. near Daily Bagel, followed by a screening of Phoenix, Oregon, a film shot primarily in Klamath Falls in 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater. Look for more information in Herald and News Limelighter section.
In other city news, councilors voted to terminate a lease agreement with Sky Lakes Medical Center as it relates to Klamath Commons Park in downtown Klamath Falls. The termination represents a transition by the city to conduct maintenance for the park moving forward. The city is planning this week to go out to bid for constructing a parking lot at the park.
Councilors also:
- Approved the city’s strategic plan, with the revisions including eventual municipal wi-fi and feasibility for broadband internet.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Air National Guard to let the base use a portion of the Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport’s parking for jets while the base replaces concrete on a portion of the base.
- Honored retiring water division manager Randy Travis with a standing ovation for his 33 years serving as manager. Vicky Swafford was also honored with a certificate for her 20 years of service to the city.