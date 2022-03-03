LAKEVIEW, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management, Lakeview Field Office, has had an uptick in illegal woodcutting. On Saturday, February 19, BLM law enforcement caught several people who had already felled approximately 32 trees. Several weeks prior, recreation staff found that dozens of green trees had been felled in various locations around the Christmas Valley area.
As a reminder, campers may collect a small amount of “dead and down” wood for use at a campsite without a permit. Cutting green trees without a permit is prohibited in the BLM Lakeview District.
2. Click on Oregon, select the Field Office, and then select Fuelwood.
3. Complete and submit the application.
4. Enter your credit/debit card information. Your payment will be processed within minutes, and you will then print your permit.
You will also receive an email with all the maps, stipulations, load tags, and documentation you will need to cut and remove products from BLM land safely. All purchased permits are final; no refunds will be granted.
“It’s the woodcutter’s responsibility to obtain, understand, and follow the rules in effect at the time and place where they are cutting firewood,” said District Manager Todd Forbes.
Maps identifying BLM firewood cutting areas will be provided at the time of purchase. Some roads to these areas may be inaccessible at this time due to weather conditions. Woodcutters are advised to contact the BLM and obtain current road access information before planning any woodcutting activities.