The Bureau of Land Management announced a fire prevention order Monday, affecting all lands within a half-mile of the Klamath River from the Keno Dam to the Oregon/California border.
The order prohibits citizens from building and using fires, including camp and stove fires. Citizens also may not smoke except within an enclosed vehicle or building.
Vehicle use is restricted to roadways that are clear of flammable vegetation, while vehicles operated within Klamath River Canyon are further required to carry shovels, axes and water.
Using chainsaws or open-flame torches is also prohibited.
The order will remain in place until further notice. Violators will be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, and a prison sentence of up to 12 months.
