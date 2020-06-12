A Black Lives Matter march organized by a Klamath Falls resident has been planned for Sunday afternoon in downtown Klamath Falls.
Organizers encourage participants to gather at the Klamath Commons Park at 12:30 p.m., for a family-friendly march in protest of police brutality. Participants will walk on the sidewalk towards Sugarman’s Corner, where tentatively music, sign-making, and educational activities about the movement are planned.
Alexa Lehman has become one of the organizers of the local movement and has been at Sugarman’s Corner for many of the afternoon and nightly protests by the group held downtown during the last two weeks. The 20-year-old Klamath Falls resident and mother of a baby girl wanted to make sure that there was a gathering that families could attend during the day.
“We stand for equality,” Lehman said of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We’re not saying that only Black lives matter,” Lehman said. “All lives still matter. We see police brutality as a problem.”
Lehman, who is Hispanic, said she has been treated differently because of the color of her skin in Klamath Falls, as well as in her hometown of Prospect, Oregon.
Lehman recently started a Facebook page, “Klamath Falls Peaceful Protests” that’s drawn more than 300 members as of Thursday. It serves as a platform for those interested in holding peaceful protests for other causes as well.
Lehman got involved with the Black Lives Matter movement after initially watching a livestream of the first protest held May 31 in downtown Klamath Falls. About 200 Black Lives Matter protesters were met by thousands of local residents, some of whom believed that Antifa members were busing into the area and were there armed to protect it.
At the time, Lehman wanted to attend to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement but felt intimidated by some who antagonized Black Lives Matter protesters that night. Lehman was at Sugarman’s Corner on Monday, June 1 and has been attending many of the protests since, including a family-friendly protest last week, to make her voice heard.
Lehman said she’s clarified many misperceptions about the Black Lives Matter movement with individuals who have come to talk one-on-one with protesters, including that the movement is not aligned with Antifa (short for Anti-Fascist), a political protest movement opposed to Fascism.
“We’re not associated with (Antifa) at all. None of us were bused in,” Lehman said. “We get these comments all the time. We all live here, we all work here. We’re your neighbors, we’re your friends.
“We don’t hate the police … We’re just against police brutality,” she added.