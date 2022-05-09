The Biden administration and 20 internet companies are partnering to provide discounted high-speed internet service to people with low incomes, including those in rural communities.
The internet providers that agreed to offer subsidized high-speed internet plans include AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Verizon Communications Inc. and several regional companies.
An estimated 48 million households could potentially be eligible for the federal subsidy, called the Affordable Connectivity Program, which allows low-income households to cut their internet service costs by up to $30 per month, or up to $75 per month on Tribal lands. At that price, high-speed internet will be free for some households.
The White House defines “high-speed” as transferring at least 100 megabits of data per second.
The aid is available to households whose income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. People who qualify for government assistance programs including Medicaid, Federal Pell Grants or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also qualify.
The roughly 1-year-old Affordable Connectivity Program is funded in part by $14.2 billion from the infrastructure package Congress passed last year.
President Biden has said for months that expanding high-speed internet access in rural and low-income areas is a priority for his administration.
“High-speed internet service is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity,” the White House said in a statement Monday. “But too many families go without high-speed internet because of the cost or have to cut back on other essentials to make their monthly internet service payments. Lowering prices — including the cost of high-speed internet services — is President Biden’s top priority.”
Collectively, the 20 companies that are partnering with the administration offer high-speed internet services in areas in which more than 80% of the U.S. population lives, including nearly 50% of the rural population, according to a White House fact sheet.
What do internet providers get out of the deal? According to industry experts, the providers could benefit financially from getting more households signed up for internet service. More broadly, providers say are hopeful the subsidized service will help bridge the so-called “digital divide.”
Many rural areas, however, won’t benefit from service offerings until more infrastructure is built.
That’s where another portion of the infrastructure law comes into play. The law included $65 billion to build up the nation’s broadband network. This funding will go to states and territories for fiber-optic-cable projects and other internet infrastructure.
To help roll out its broadband initiatives, the administration is creating a new website, GetInternet.gov, to give Americans details on how to sign up for subsidies and find participating internet providers in their region.
The White House also plans to use agencies like the Social Security Administration to tell people about the new broadband subsidies.