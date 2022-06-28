The federal government has committed to spending just more than $1 million on six projects designed to protect and restore sagebrush habitat in Oregon.
Earlier this month, Department of Interior and Biden administration officials announced they are spending more than $9 million per year over the next five years on sagebrush habitat projects affecting Oregon and seven other states. Oregon’s share of the money comes to $1,019,381 for fiscal year 2022, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said.
The administration’s total five-year commitment is up to $50 million, but it has only selected projects for 2022. Oregon’s share of funding could be larger or smaller in future years.
The Oregon projects include:
• $360,000 for land surveys and restoration of mesic habitats in Harney County
• $250,000 to landowners in Crook, Harney, Malheur, Lakeview, Baker counties to preserve sagebrush habitat
• $120,039 for habitat restoration in Deschutes and Crook counties and in Idaho
• $119,200 for habitat restoration in Baker County and around Vale
• $114,000 for the final phase of juniper control in Lake County
• $56,142 for habitat restoration and native plant revegetation in Malheur County
Sagebrush habitat, often called sagebrush steppe, covers about 175 million acres of the land in Western states.
“The sagebrush steppe is an incredibly important ecosystem across the West,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams told the Idaho Capital Sun in a telephone interview. “It is important for a whole number of species and important for a Western way of life, and yet at the same time, it is part of one of the ecosystems facing drought, fire, invasive species and we are all thrilled to be putting as much money and effort into its conservation as we can.”
Sagebrush habitat is home to more than 350 species of animals, including the sage grouse, pronghorn, pygmy owls, elk, mule deer, songbirds and blackfooted ferrets, Williams said. Williams called sagebrush country “an intricate and interconnected national treasure” and said some plant and animal species live nowhere else, which is why the habitat is worth protecting and conserving.
Funding comes from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, sometimes called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was passed by the U.S. Congress and then signed into law by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15, 2021.
Other projects funded through the Biden administration’s $9 million investment in sagebrush habitat are approved for Idaho, Washington, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Nevada.
Those projects include juniper removal, stream restoration, cheatgrass and invasive grass management and rangewide projects looking at climate impacts, wildland fires and other challenges facing sagebrush habitats.
“This is an historic opportunity to put resources into the health and natural infrastructure of America’s sagebrush ecosystem, which serves as the lifeblood of rural communities and Tribal lands in the West,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a written statement. “President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the largest investment in the resilience of physical and natural systems in American history and will meaningfully advance on-the-ground efforts to promote healthy sagebrush landscapes and communities that have been threatened by the climate crisis.”