Bicycle Jones is a new bike shop in Klamath Falls, but the name may seem familiar.
Wes Rogers has had a passion for bikes since he was 12 years old when he saved up his money and bought a Diamondback mountain bike.
“Mom and Dad said if you want that bike, you have to pay for it. It was $319 and 95 cents,” he recalled.
Rogers has been obsessed with bikes ever since. Growing up in Klamath Falls, he remembered going on mountain biking excursions with a group while he attended high school at Klamath Union.
Although Rogers has explored other careers, construction and computer mapping, he ultimately ended up working with bikes again as a bicycle mechanic.
He moved out of Klamath Falls in 1997, but moved back three years ago. He said the Spence Mountain biking trail system was one of the biggest lures to move back. Rogers worked as a bike mechanic and also helped create and clear bike trails.
Now, Rogers is starting a brand new venture in Bicycle Jones, a small bicycle repair and supply shop on Klamath Avenue.
He said the previous owners of Bicycle Jones, Stan Langdon and Bryan Irwin, helped him open the shop and gave him their blessing to use the name.
“The boys that owned Bicycle Jones previous to me have helped me out a lot,” he said. “They’re the ones that have actually designed workbenches, put up the walls for me, they’re helping guide me along to avoid some of the mistakes that a lot of people make.”
The shop carries a small selection of BMX bikes, helmets and supplies.
Rogers said he offers a variety of services, from repairs to helping put parts together, and repairing things like wheelchairs, walkers — he’s even fixed an elk cart.
Rogers said it keeps things interesting to fix new types of things.
“I get to do something a little bit different than just work on a bike. So it’s kind of fun. I get to use my brain a little bit, try to figure out some problems,” he said.
The shop also offers space that can be rented for storage of kayaks, tents and of course bikes. The shop has a spacious back area that is ideal for storage.
Rogers also has his wealth of expertise on bikes and local trails to offer to anyone with questions.
The shop is small and quaint, with several retro pieces including a vintage Volkswagen pickup truck, which fills much of the small shop.
Rogers said he’s been taking a very relaxed approach to the opening, with a small stock of bikes and supplies, leaving plenty of room for growth.
To contact Bicycle Jones, call 541-805-2453, or visit the shop at 808 Klamath Ave.