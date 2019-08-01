Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Wes Rogers in the recently opened Bicycle Jones repair and supply store.

 H&N photo by Francisca Benitez

Bicycle Jones is a new bike shop in Klamath Falls, but the name may seem familiar.

Wes Rogers has had a passion for bikes since he was 12 years old when he saved up his money and bought a Diamondback mountain bike.

“Mom and Dad said if you want that bike, you have to pay for it. It was $319 and 95 cents,” he recalled.

Rogers has been obsessed with bikes ever since. Growing up in Klamath Falls, he remembered going on mountain biking excursions with a group while he attended high school at Klamath Union.

Although Rogers has explored other careers, construction and computer mapping, he ultimately ended up working with bikes again as a bicycle mechanic.

The selection of bikes may be small for now, but Rogers hopes to expand with time.

He moved out of Klamath Falls in 1997, but moved back three years ago. He said the Spence Mountain biking trail system was one of the biggest lures to move back. Rogers worked as a bike mechanic and also helped create and clear bike trails.

Now, Rogers is starting a brand new venture in Bicycle Jones, a small bicycle repair and supply shop on Klamath Avenue.

He said the previous owners of Bicycle Jones, Stan Langdon and Bryan Irwin, helped him open the shop and gave him their blessing to use the name.

“The boys that owned Bicycle Jones previous to me have helped me out a lot,” he said. “They’re the ones that have actually designed workbenches, put up the walls for me, they’re helping guide me along to avoid some of the mistakes that a lot of people make.”

The small shop carries a selection of bike-related items as well as a few BMX bikes.

The shop carries a small selection of BMX bikes, helmets and supplies.

Rogers said he offers a variety of services, from repairs to helping put parts together, and repairing things like wheelchairs, walkers — he’s even fixed an elk cart.

Rogers said it keeps things interesting to fix new types of things.

“I get to do something a little bit different than just work on a bike. So it’s kind of fun. I get to use my brain a little bit, try to figure out some problems,” he said.

The shop also offers space that can be rented for storage of kayaks, tents and of course bikes. The shop has a spacious back area that is ideal for storage.

Rogers also has his wealth of expertise on bikes and local trails to offer to anyone with questions.

Rogers said the vintage vintage Volkswagen pickup truck belongs to former owner of Bicycle Jones, Bryan Irwin.

The shop is small and quaint, with several retro pieces including a vintage Volkswagen pickup truck, which fills much of the small shop.

Rogers said he’s been taking a very relaxed approach to the opening, with a small stock of bikes and supplies, leaving plenty of room for growth.

To contact Bicycle Jones, call 541-805-2453, or visit the shop at 808 Klamath Ave.

