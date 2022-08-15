Betsy Johnson

State Sen. Betsy Johnson, seen here in 2019, is running for Oregon governor.

 Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot.

But she also paid a Washington-based signature gathering firm more than $200,000 to collect signatures for her campaign, state campaign finance records show.

