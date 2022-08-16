Betsy Johnson signatures

Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson prepares to submit 17 boxes with 48,214 signatures to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Betsy Johnson’s months-long campaign to make it on the November ballot culminated Tuesday with volunteers stacking 17 boxes of signature sheets in a set of wire cage shelves at the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

Johnson, a longtime Democratic state senator who ended her legislative career last year to run for governor as a non-affiliated candidate, won’t know for sure whether she’ll be on the ballot until staff in the office’s Elections Division verify that she has enough valid signatures from Oregon voters. The office will make its determination by Aug. 30.

