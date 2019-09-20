This weekend will be the seventh annual Benefit for the Basin.
The event will take place in the Klamath County Fairgrounds. There will be two days of cars, food, vendors and entertainment, and most of it is free to the public.
The first events will take place on Friday, with vendors setting up between 8 a.m. and noon. There will be a happy hour at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. in Hall 1.
The dinner will consist of chicken or tri-tip. Tickets for the dinner cost $25, and can be purchased at the door or online at benefitforthebasin.com.
There will be a silent auction at dinner, with items ranging from vacations to TVs to firearms.
Community fundraiser
President of Benefit for the Basin Keith Stotts said the silent auction is one of the biggest sources of revenue from the event.
Benefit for the Basin is a non-profit organization, and 100% of the proceeds go to benefiting the youth in the community.
Vice president and founder Joe Reister said the money goes to programs that benefit children and teens, as well as toward 26 scholarships for high schoolers in the area.
The organizers of the event donate their time.
“We just care about the community that we live in,” Reister said. He said in the last six years of the event, it has raised over half a million dollars for the youth of the Klamath County area.
On Saturday the day will open with breakfast in the blue building (hall 2) organized by Twin Valley 4-H at 7 a.m.
Vendors will open at 8 a.m., Stotts said there will be all kinds of wares to browse, from jewelry to clothing and food.
Time to shine
Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m., and drag races begin at 10:15.
There will be about 20 certified drag racing cars, including three local cars. The race track is 100 feet long, with 200 feet to break.
“They’re going to turn thousands of horsepower loose in between these blocks,” Reister said.
The drag race is sponsored by Radiator Supply House and Icebox Performance.
There will also be autograph sessions with Dave, Kev-Dog, & Ryan, from Kendig Designs, known from the Television series “Bitchin Rides.”
The event is also graced by the presence of the Resurgence Rat Rod, the winner of the 2015 Rat Rod build-off, a national contest organized by Rat Rod Magazine.
Free kids’ activities
The activities for kids will be completely free, a fact Reister and Stotts are proud of.
There will be bouncy houses, face painting, portrait drawing and a jousting area. There will also be peddle-car races.
Reister said one of the most popular parts of the event is the “smash car,” a car brought in that anyone can take their turn smashing. Reister said the car is always unrecognizable by the end of the event.
Reister emphasized that anyone can come out and be part of the car show, just bring your car, tractor — whatever, as long as it has wheels. It costs $35 to register a space.
“You know that we’re not going to turn anyone away. We’ve got literally 25 acres!” Reister said.
Two impressive prizes will be raffled off, and the tickets have been on sale all year. Tickets can still be purchased before 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The first prize is a 2019 Fabform car trailer, with an estimated value of $3,300. The other is a 1968 Pontiac Firebird, with an estimated value of $24,000.
Around 4,000 to 5,000 people attended last year’s Benefit for the Basin, according to Reister.
He said that with all the new exciting elements this year, he won’t be surprised if attendance this year doubles the attendance of last year.