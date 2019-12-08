Bend scored two power-play goals less than 2½ minutes into the game and the Rapids went on to an 8-1 win over the Klamath Falls Ice Hawks Saturday at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
The two teams return to the ice for the second game of the series at 12:30 p.m. today.
Saturday, Willem Plunkett and Jonathan Benton scored quickly with the home team down players via penalties to take the early lead.
After Bend had upped its margin to 3-0, Grace Girdner scored an unassisted goal for the Ice Hawks, who made their home ice debut with the game.
The Rapids, however, led 5-1 by the end of the period. Bend held a 47-12 edge in shots for the game.
The physical contest was marred by 13 regular penalties, and four misconduct penalties.
Friday’s Game
Klamath Falls 3, Medford 2
MEDFORD — Klamath Falls rallied for two goals in the third period to force overtime, and then claimed a win over Medford to open the new hockey season in a game played at the RRRink.
Gavin Graham and Gabe Preston scored for the Ice Hawks, with Sherman Durant and Andrew Yogla getting assists on both goals in a game in which the Junior Spartans had taken a 2-0 lead in the first period.
After a five-minute scoreless overtime, the Ice Hawks claimed the shootout.