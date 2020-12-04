Klamath Falls City Councilor Kendall Bell plans to cast one of her last votes in support of a resolution acknowledging and decrying racism and bigotry on Monday night.
The resolution will ask the council on Monday to condemn racism, prejudice, and bigotry in any form, and also lays out steps council can take to mitigate racism in the city. Bell said Friday she’s most likely voting in favor. She said she has been getting numerous emails in support of the resolution, after council decided to move a vote on the matter to Monday.
In lieu of using the term “societal crisis” as other cities have done, the resolution shifted to wording that illustrates the disproportionate outcome data for racial minorities that Eric Osterberg, assistant to the city manager, shared Nov. 16. The resolution was also redesigned to have a more “unifying” tone. It ends with clear action that council members can take to condemn racism.
Wording of the resolution was especially important to Bell, who lauded the task force’s efforts but wanted more clarity before casting a vote.
“I was uncomfortable with just labeling our community a racial crisis,” Bell said in an initial interview on Tuesday, noting she believed the impact could be “detrimental.”
On Friday, Bell said she was happy with the revisions and glad to be a part of moving forward with the resolution.
“I feel like the task force listened very well to city council’s comments a couple weeks ago,” Bell said. “It really reflects my goal in that we’re recognizing (racism), condemning it, and we strive to make sure it doesn’t happen in the future with our own policymaking.”
“The goals that are put into the content of the resolution I think are concrete and make a lot of sense,” she added. “I think it’s the beginning of something bigger and great.”
Bell was elected to her current seat in 2016, replacing longtime Councilor Bud Hart. At the time, she hoped to enhance the livability, especially for the Millennial Generation in the downtown area. As a former president of the Klamath Falls Downtown Association and owner of what is now Poppy, she brought that experience in the community to the role.
She chose not to run for re-election to her post because she and her husband bought a parcel of land outside of her ward years ago and recently decided to build a house there.
Bell said it will feel “bittersweet” to see her active role on the council end on Monday.
“I will be emotional because I feel very honored to be elected and to serve my ward,” she said.
She said she’s been happy to help where she can and be an advocate for change where possible. But she said it hasn’t always been an easy role.
“In a couple situations, I felt ineffective because I didn’t fully understand the procedure,” she said.
Bell has some advice for incoming city councilor Mika Blain, who will take Bell’s post in January.
“I would just encourage any councilor who felt that way to just pause and ask for clarification,” Bell said.
Upon reflection, Bell also shared that her biggest regret while on Council was abstaining from a vote regarding the $16 million new Department of Human Services service center building that is being built in TimberMill Shores. At the time, Bell recalled feeling pressure regarding her objectivity from legal teams representing Rubicon Investments during a public council meeting. Bell remembered her perspective coming into question due to the fact that her husband, John Bell, is on the Sky Lakes Board of Directors.
“It was excruciating,” Bell said. “I don’t want to be known as the anti-DHS person or someone who has been controlled by Sky Lakes,” she added.
“I had promised that I would look at the application objectively,” she said. “It was never about not wanting to do something nice for the DHS people at all, it was about the application and how we were trying to fit it into our city.”
While she’s still unsure what her vote would’ve been, Bell maintains she was within her rights to participate in the vote and that her opinions are her own, not her husband’s.
Bell said she’d like her time on council to be remembered for her support for businesses, downtown and economic development, and a desire to look at both sides of an issue equally.
“Creating the downtown strategic plan was really important to me and I feel like I had a hand in getting that going and off the ground,” Bell said. “I hope to continue to make sure the plan continues becomes a part of the city’s policies going forward, so even when I’m not on council I’ll have to be involved in the next stages of carrying out the plan.”
Among other items, the plan helped solidify the importance of upper level housing downtown, which has grown significantly in recent years, she said, including apartments above Subway downtown.
“I’m super proud that the community’s really buying in to that concept,” Bell said. “I think it’s the (Klamath Falls Downtown Association) KFDA work previous to council that sort of got that ball rolling.”
Bell also felt good about listening to her constituency and trying to be objective with each issue coming before the Council. Trying to help local neighborhoods secure a Quiet Zone with the Union Pacific railroad is an example, even though the effort is still in progress.
While Bell isn’t sure about continuing in an elected role in the future, she still has a plethora of ideas about what’s happening in the community and what she thinks should be happening.
She hopes that at some point, city and county parks could be overseen by an urban growth boundary through a conceptual parks and recreation district, where venues such as Ella Redkey Pool and Kiger Stadium could benefit.
Bell also would like to see more community support for the city’s airport, which has drawn public criticism from some in the community, including mayoral candidate Bill Adams, for its support from the city despite its lack of commercial air service.
“Our dollars that we spend supporting the airport help to support 900 jobs in this community,” Bell said, “and the economic impact is huge. “When I hear people say we shouldn’t, it just confuses me.”
After spending many years in a leadership role at KFDA in addition to her time on Council, Bell plans to continue to support downtown projects on the KFDA’s design team, but doesn’t plan to seek any lead roles.
“I’m definitely in the process of evaluating the things that I would have time to do,” Bell said.
“I’m going to really enjoy planning my son’s wedding and building a house,” she added. “So being able to have more time to do those things is going to be very welcome.”