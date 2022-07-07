There is something alluring about a closed door. Like a big red button with a sticky note that tells you not to press it, the unknown tickles the imagination. What will you see and experience if you open that door or press that button?
The sticky note is going to disappear from the big red button Saturday at the Baldwin Hotel Museum on Main Street, where visitors can attend the “Back Room” tour, allowing them to see into rooms that are normally hidden from public view. The tour is offered at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. It lasts about an hour and will cost $10 per person with a $1 discount available for seniors, military and students.
According to Museum Manager Todd Kepple, the Baldwin Hotel was first converted into a museum in 1978.
“About 40 of the hotel rooms have been renovated or repurposed into museum exhibits,” Kepple said.
Other rooms have not been converted and instead serve as storage for many of the vintage and historical objects held at the hotel. Visitors will have the opportunity to see accessories, garments and hats, as well as stacks of furniture such as some old bedframes and dressers, which have been in place for 40 years.
“This is a chance for people to be able to see some of the collection that is not on display,” Kepple said.
The “Back Room” tour is one of the most popular tours held at the Baldwin Hotel Museum, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.
Other tours offered throughout the year include a one focused on the hotel’s architecture, a people-focused tour where visitors learn about those who stayed and worked at the hotel, and the popular autumn flashlight tour during which visitors explore the hotel in the dark using flashlights.