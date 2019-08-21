The Bealls location in Klamath Falls will soon be converted to a Gordmans, another store under Stage, the same umbrella company as Bealls.
“Gordmans is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores,” wrote Blakeley Graham, manager of brand publicity for Stage, in an email to the Herald and News.
According to Graham, all current employees at Bealls have been offered a job with Gordmans, which will have a grand opening in the spring of 2020. Additional employees may also be hired when the new store opens.
The store offers popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more, according to Graham.
Bealls is expected to close just a couple weeks before the rebrand.