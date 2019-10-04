Bonanza 3, Rogue River 0
The Antlers continued league domination behind another sweep, their ninth this season, to remain undefeated in the Southern Cascade league. Bonanza downed Rogue River 25-8, 25-13, 25-17.
Senior Nevaeh Nelson had an impressive season-high 29 assists with five aces, and sophomore libero Madalyn Cory had eight with three kills and three assists.
Bonanza head coach Donna Romtvedt called Cory’s performance outstanding, crediting her passing and serve receive.
Senior Grace Lee had nine kills, while fellow senior Chloe Oates had eight.
“We played a solid offensive game,” Romtvedt said. “Rogue River did a great job on defense and made us work for our points.
The Antlers will travel to Lost River, whom they swept earlier this season at home.
Lost River 3, Illinois Valley 0
MERRILL – Lost River volleyball swept the Illinois Valley Cougars Thursday night at home 25-23, 25-13, 25-13.
Senior Madison Hartman had team-high 16 digs, 11 aces and seven kills with four blocks. Sophomore Michelle Ruedas led in assists with 13 and added eight digs, one ace and one kill.
Senior Daniela Duran had a trio of threes with three aces, three kills and three digs.
Lost River will be at the Creswell Tournament Saturday.
Butte Valley 3, Hayfork 0
HAYFORK – Butte Valley defeated the Hayfork Timberjills in straight sets Thursday night at Hayfork 25-15, 25-20, 25-22.
Amanda Struble, the Bulldogs’ head coach called the match the, “best game we’ve had. All the girls were hyped up the whole time and worked together as a team.”
Senior Kylie Winkle led in aces with ten and junior Allison Edgar had a team-high six kills.
Butte Valley will travel to Tulelake Tuesday.
Tulelake 3, Surprise Valley 0
TULELAKE – Tulelake volleyball (15-2) remains undefeated in the Evergreen league with a sweep of the Surprise Valley Hornets at home Thursday night 25-9, 25-18, 25-17.
Senior captain Allison Kandra led the Honkers with six kills and three blocks. Off the serve, seniors Leea Brown and Briseyda Chavolla had seven aces apiece. Chavolla also earned five assists.
The Honkers host Butte Valley Tuesday.