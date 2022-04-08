Skyline Conference play begins this coming week for the Henley, Klamath Union and Mazama high school baseball teams.
Henley, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A in the Oregon School Activities Association, will have the toughest opener, playing at No. 1 Hidden Valley on Wednesday before hosting the Mustangs in a doubleheader next Saturday.
“I am super excited for our upcoming series, we know every out is big,” Hornets coach Adam Randall said of facing Hidden Valley.
Randall said Henley (8-1 entering Friday) and Hidden Valley have a heated rivalry from vying for conference titles in previous seasons.
Mazama coach Pete Whisler said he doesn’t think it’s just a two-team race.
“The division is wide open this year, we will be ready when it comes time to play anyone in the conference.” Whisler said. “We have been improving our game and our opponents, especially our recent ones, will help us prepare for league.”
Whisler referred to a March 31 doubleheader against South Medford, which is currently ranked first in the state in Class 6A. The Vikings (4-6) lost 11-1 and 8-3 but rebounded with a 6-5 victory against Crater on Tuesday to wrap up nonconference play. They'll open Skyline play by playing host to North Valley on Wednesday.
Klamath Union coach Mike Overstreet said he thinks the Pelicans (2-7) will surprise in conference play. They snapped a seven-game losing streak last Saturday with a 13-11 victory against Cottage Grove. KU opens Skyline play at Phoenix on Wednesday.