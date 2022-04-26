Oregon Tech men’s golfer Mayson Tibbs and women’s players Payton Canon and Ashley Zhu earned all-Cascade Collegiate Conference honors at the conclusion of the conference tournament Tuesday at Eagle Point (Ore.) Golf Course.
Tibbs shot a pair of even-par 72s on Monday to share the individual lead heading in the final round, but stumbled to a 79 to finish in seventh place. Bushnell’s Andrew Webb won a three-hole playoff with British Columbia’s Russell Howlett for medalist honors after both finished at 2-over 218 for 54 holes. UBC won the team title with a 25-over 889, edging Lewis-Clark State by four strokes. OIT placed fourth at 927.
Canon tied for third in the women’s event, in which the Lady Owls placed second behind British Columbia. The Thunderbirds finished with a 36-hole total of 14-over 590, with OIT a distant second at 635.
Canon shot a 1-over 73 in the second and final round to tie UBC’s Grace Bell and Corban’s Delaney Rez. The Thunderbirds’ Elizabeth Labbe shot a 4-under 68 to win the title with an even-par 144.
OIT’s Quincy Beyrouty shot a 74 to place seventh at 157 and Zhu finished with a 76 for eighth at 158.
Prep softball
Lakeview 3, Modoc 1: Tyler McNeley allowed just one hit and one unearned run and struck out 15 in a complete-game performance as the host Honkers (10-3 overall) won the nonconference game Monday.
The only Modoc hit came on a triple with two outs in top of the seventh and the runner scored on an error.
Annikah Tacchini and Raven McLain each had doubles for Lakeview, which broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fifth and added another in the sixth.
Crater 8, Henley 2: Maddie Sheadel homered as the visiting Comets won the nonconference game Monday.
Elizabeth Powell and Malia Mick each had two hits with a double for the Hornets (6-10).
Prep baseball
Lakeview 9, Modoc 6: The host Honkers (7-3) won the nonconference game Monday.