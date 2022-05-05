Drew Raebel went 4 for 4 with a two doubles, a grand slam and six runs batted in as Mazama High pulled into a three-way tie for first place in the Skyline Conference baseball race with a 16-4 victory against host Klamath Union on Wednesday.
Leadoff hitter Braden Davis went 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for the Vikings (12-8 overall, 8-2 Skyline), who are tied with Henley and Hidden Valley for the conference lead.
Nathan Baker allowed one run on three hits over four innings to earn the victory and struck out seven.
The Vikings led 16-1 before the Pelicans scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and final inning.
Brandon Jones went 2 for 2 for KU (3-16, 1-9).
Lakeview 10-7, Bonanza 0-10: The host Honkers (10-4, 3-1) handed the Antlers (10-6, 8-1) their first 2A/1A Special District 6 loss of the season in the opener, before Bonanza rallied to win the second game.
Softball
Mazama 25, Klamath Union 1: Caelyn Davis went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs and pitched a two-hitter over five innings with 12 strikeouts as the visiting Vikings (14-5, 10-0) pulled into a first-place tie with idle Henley in the Skyline Conference race.
Maggie Pizano homered and Ella Baley hit a triple and drove in four runs. Ashlyn Luker went 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs.
The Vikings led 14-0 through three innings and scored 10 times in the fifth.
Mercy Lassett-Egbert hit a double for the Pelicans (2-14, 0-10). Emma Langley had KU’s other hit.
Women’s basketball
Oregon Tech has announced the signing of Kaitlyn Wright to a letter of intent for the 2022-23 season.
Wright, an 3A All-State guard from Burns High, heads to the Klamath Basin after a stellar prep career – averaging 17 points, six rebounds and three steals per game as a senior. She was honored as the 2022 Eastern Oregon League Player of the Year and named to the 3A All-State Tournament Team.
“Kaitlyn is a tremendous athlete as shown by her post-season basketball and volleyball honors at the state level,” OIT coach Scott Meredith said. “She is long and quick and is able to do a lot of things at both ends of the court. We think she plays a physical type of game and has the potential to be a defensive stopper with potential to defend guards and posts alike. Kaitlyn has experienced tremendous success, is an honors student and has the work ethic of a Central Oregon farmer. She is a great fit for our program.”
The 5-foot-8 Wright was also a dominant player on the volleyball court, earning EOL Player of the Year honors, helping her team to consecutive 3A state titles.