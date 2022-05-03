Hunter Schwenk went 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in three runs as Henley High defeated visiting Phoenix 12-1 Tuesday afternoon to move into sole possession of first place in the Skyline Conference baseball race.
Tyler Harper homered for the Hornets (16-5 overall, 8-2 conference), who moved a half-game ahead of idle Hidden Valley, the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state, and Mazama.
Dylan Tobias allowed only three hits over the five innings to earn the victory.
Aiden Hayes went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and also scored two runs. Owen Cheyne added two hits, including a triple and Leo Ahalt had two singles and scored three times.
The Hornets scored multiple runs in each inning in which they came to the plate, getting two in the first, three in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth.
Lost River 11, North Lake 0: The host Raiders (5-11, 3-6) blanked the Cowboys (0-15, 0-9) in the Class 2A/1A Special District 6 game.
Softball
Henley 20, Phoenix 1: Anna Harper, Elizabeth Powell, Lily Fitzpatrick, and Malia Mick hit home runs as the host Hornets (10-10, 10-0) moved a half-game ahead of idle Mazama in the Skyline Conference race.
Powell also hit two doubles in going 3 for 4 with five RBIs.
Annie Campos allowed just one hit over the five innings and struck out seven. The only run Phoenix (8-11, 6-4) scored was unearned.
Lakeview 9-15, Bonanza 0-1: Tyler McNeley pitched one-hit shutout in the opener with 19 strikeouts and also went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs and the host Honkers (13-4, 5-0) went on to sweep the Class 2A/1A Special District 5 doubleheader against the Antlers (4-11, 1-5).
In the second game, Bridget Shullanberger went 4 for 4 with two doubles, scored four runs and drove in two more. Fernanda Inzunza hit a triple and had three RBIs. McNeley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and earned the victory, allowing one run on two hits in three innings with five strikeouts.
Track & field
Oregon State High Performance Meet: Three Oregon Tech women surpassed the NAIA “A” standard in the javelin – as Alex Conley led the OIT contingent with a mark of 139 feet, 9 inches. Her teammates – Aarika Brooks and Brittan Bratscher – added their name to the national list – as Brooks converted her “B” mark to an auto qualifier with a throw of 135-6, with Bratscher launching a season-best throw of 134-4. Amber Miller also competed in the event, recording a mark 121-10.
In the hammer throw, Katie Mull narrowly missed the OIT school record, logging a personal-best of 141-3.
On the track, Lily Lavine clocked a season-best time of 26.33 seconds in the 200, while also running a quality time in the 400 (59.07). Ally Odell competed in the 100 hurdles (15.82), with Eva Brady racing in the 400 (1:01.57).
Both Odell and Bratscher competed in the high jump, each clearing 4-9.5.
OIT heads to Ashland for the Cascade Conference Championships, May 13-14.